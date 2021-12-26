The iPhone heart rate tracker is kindly provided by Google Fit. No internet required.Here is the way





Google Fit can make your iPhone’s heart rate tracker work just by using the camera. There is also an iPhone breathing rate tracker.

Better news for iPhone users. Google Fit has been reported to help users track and measure heart rate, etc. simply by using the iPhone camera. All you have to do is place your finger on the rear camera lens and apply light pressure to measure your heart rate. In particular, users do not need an active internet connection to use this feature. So when can you expect these features? Now, the iPhone heart rate tracker and breathing rate tracker are coming soon.

So how do you check your heart rate on your iPhone?

Well, the Google Fit heart rate tracker was first introduced on Pixel smartphones. And now iOS users will also have access to this feature. Users need to place their finger on the iPhone camera and turn on the flash to allow the Google Fit app to measure heart rate. It has been reported that turning on the flash allows for more accurate measurements.

When you put your finger on the rear camera, the app takes nearly 30 seconds to measure your heart rate, so keep your finger there for a little longer. Once deleted, the preview graph and BPM will be displayed on the screen. You can delete the details or save them for later reference.

In addition, Google Fit for iOS has received another update that allows users to track their breathing rate. With the Google Fit Respiratory Rate Tracker, users need to face the front camera of their iPhone. The phone should be placed on a stable surface so that the head and upper torso are not visible and obstructive. When complete, the app will guide you through the next steps. After revealing your head and upper body, the app calculates your breathing rate from subtle chest movements.

Google previously introduced features for Android users only. Later, health and breathing features will be introduced on Pixel smartphones and will be available to iOS users as well. However, Google Fit hasn’t updated the apps page in the Apples App Store yet, so users will have to wait a bit longer.

It should be noted that while these features help users track their heart and respiratory rate, they cannot be used for medical diagnostic purposes.

