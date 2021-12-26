How Phone Technology Will Make Your Car Smarter In 2022





Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow This story is part of CNET’s view of The Year Ahead on how the world will continue to evolve after 2022.

As long as smartphones exist, people have used them while driving. Usually that’s a distraction to the driver, but recent advances in phone integration, app mirroring, and vehicle connectivity are the hopes at the bottom of this Pandora’s box.

Today, phone mirroring technologies such as Android Auto and Apple CarPlay help reduce driver distractions and curate and streamline media and map interactions. Tomorrow your phone may bring more connectivity on the road, hopefully you can balance safety as your capabilities grow. And one day your cell phone may replace your key as the primary way for you to access (and share) your wheels.

Android Auto, Apple CarPlay status

Apple CarPlay and Google’s Android Auto smartphone integration and app mirroring technologies have already seen a significant surge in adoption since their introduction in 2014 and 2015, respectively, and are now common in the standard feature list for most models from major automakers. Included in. In fact, it’s even more noteworthy today if the new model doesn’t support one or both standards. Smartphone mirroring technology is so good and so cheap that more and more cars are offering Android Auto or Apple CarPlay as the only path to navigation, avoiding embedded navigation and keeping costs down on entry-level models. increase.

Ironically, the exception to Android / Apple’s Lovefest is Block’s latest kids. From Tesla to Rivian to Lucido, new EV startups so devastating in the automotive industry don’t currently support Android Auto or Apple CarPlay. The reasons given are usually the desire to focus on providing more sophisticated, deeply integrated and connected onboard infotainment first, and the lack of interest from future early adopters. included. In the defense of these companies, onboard software lacks mirrored apps such as real-time battery status that can be taken into account when planning navigation routes and games that should not be played while driving. Data is often accessible, but the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Ford Mach-E, and Hyundai Ioniq 5 offer all of this, along with smartphone mirroring options. That said, both Rivian and Lucido say they are ready to add Android and Apple smartphone technology in future wireless updates if customers ask loud enough.

Freshman EV startups like Rivian and Lucido are taking time to adopt Apple and Google smartphone technologies.

Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay have grown significantly over the years by adding dozens of apps to their supported catalogs, expanding their capabilities and giving customers more freedom to customize their experience. Next year, both technologies will continue to evolve, adding new features, capabilities and quality of life improvements.

Android Auto focuses on streamlining the pairing process with a new feature called fast pairing. This allows users to connect their smartphone to the car wirelessly with a single tap. This feature will debut in new BMW cars, including the new iXEV. And other manufacturers in the near future. Google is also working to better integrate Android Auto with other vehicle systems to display turn-by-turn directions not only in the central screen, but also in future vehicle digital instrument clusters, for example. increase. The in-vehicle interface will continue to benefit as the Google Assistant’s voice search capabilities grow, with new features and interface tweaks to facilitate interaction with messaging apps.

After going back and forth between Android Auto on your smartphone, Google seems to have finally settled on the Google Assistant’s driving mode as a low-key interface for accessing car navigation and media that doesn’t support Android Auto on the dashboard. ..

Google’s ambitions for car technology go beyond the phone. The Android Automotive OS we saw in Polestar 2 is a version of Android on the dashboard of a car that powers navigation, media, climate control, instrumentation, and more. Android Automotive is separate from Android Auto because it doesn’t rely on the phone to work, but the two technologies work together well, and with more adoption of Google’s in-dash OS, it’s deeper and more with the phone app. Intuitive connection is possible. future.

Android Auto (pictured) and Apple CarPlay are so popular that it’s even more noteworthy if they aren’t included by default.

Antuan Goodwin / Roadshow

Apple has done a better job of providing the promised new features with each iOS update-in contrast to Google, constant delays, slow deployments, and occasional disappearances of promised features-early this year. Most of the new CarPlay features announced in will be rolled out as part of iOS 15 Beta. There are new themes and wallpapers to choose from, a new driving focus mode that can reduce notifications when CarPlay is active, or when driving is detected, and improved messaging via Apple Maps and Siri Voice Assistant.

Apple is also bringing the card closer to the best, so the CarPlay upgrade path is a bit confusing. However, the rumored project “Iron Heart” could allow Apple to increase its influence on the vehicle and allow CarPlay to control the car’s radio, climate control, seating settings and other infotainment settings. Of course, this is a rumor that Apple hasn’t commented, and such control must first be granted by the car manufacturer, but you don’t have to switch between CarPlay and OEM software to regulate the temperature.

With the advent of iOS 15, CarPlay now has improved Apple Maps and new customizable wallpapers.

Nowadays we don’t need a key wherever we go

One of the most promising applications of smartphone technology in the automotive sector is the rise of the phone as a key alternative.

This is not a new technology. Hyundai exhibited short-range wireless communication-based phone unlocking technology in 2012, and Audi added that technology to its production vehicle, the A8 sedan, in 2018. However, because NFC’s short range (and the first hesitation to adopt Apple’s technology) had little advantage over traditional key fobs, automakers such as Hyundai and Ford have been able to secure certification, unlocking, and starting cars. So I moved to Bluetooth.

Both Google and Apple have announced digital car key standards starting with BMW. Expect more compatible manufacturers to emerge next year.

Google

Replacing a car key with a cell phone has many advantages, not just one less thing to put in your pocket or purse. Automakers are touting the ability to use more complex encryption technologies to enhance security.

Digital car keys are easier to transfer than physical keys and offer finer control. For example, you can send full driving access to a family member who needs to perform a day’s errands, or allow lock / unlock access only to friends who need to grab something from the cabin or trunk. Once they’re done, those rights can be automatically revoked-no need to track people and get your keys.

Recently, both Google and Apple have announced their own digital car key standards built into Android and iOS at the OS level. This promises to improve security and streamline authentication. Perhaps next year, your friends and family may not need to download a completely different OEM app just to borrow a digital car key in the afternoon. Also, because each digital car key is unique, it can theoretically be associated with a user profile that travels between vehicles. For example, when siblings digitally rent a minivan from the same manufacturer, they can use the settings set on the sedan. weekend.

Tech cat is out of the bag

The power of the phone as the ultimate on-the-go technology is almost a perfect match for your car. This is the technology we can use most on the go. However, these are problematic pairs. The National Road Safety Authority estimates that in 2019, a car accident in the United States involving a distracted driver killed 3,142 people and injured 424,000.

Sadly, the technical cat is out of the bag. People aren’t going to give up their phone just because it’s a good idea. However, smarter applications with AI voice assistant technology and app mirroring interfaces that curate notifications and get rid of distractions, ironically, keep drivers away from distracting apps on the go and more. It will be one of the most promising ways to give incentives to safety. A car for both tomorrow’s state-of-the-art cars and the wheels you own today.

