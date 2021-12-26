Chef Alan Scheidhauer helped build Greenville Tech’s culinary program





At 10 am on Wednesday November, Alan Scheidhauer stands in front of a group of people and is doing what he has for most of his life. He cooks, but more than that, he is taught by the Chef and Operations Director of the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center.

His previous class today is an Osher lifelong learning class that isn’t the typical student he sees, but is exploring directions for bread and rich dough.

Scheidhauer looks completely calm in his part. He goes back and forth between yeast, flour, jokes and rules about baking, warnings and factoids.

This is the last time he stands in the classroom. After forming and leading a 28-year cooking program at Greenville Technical College, Scheidhauer is away from the classroom. At the young age of 58, veteran chefs have nothing to do unless they are keen to understand the timing. For him, now is the time.

Scheidhauer has left his career away from nearly 30 years of education, including the construction of the Carolina Culinary Institute and the formation of the curriculum, and the construction of the Truist Culinary and Hospitality Innovation Center (CHI) within the last five years. Both evolved from the needs Scheidhauer saw in the community. The former is the need for more specialized culinary training in the upstate, and the latter is the need for rapid vocational training and continuing education to meet the needs of the growing industry.

He has left a praiseworthy career, a legacy of culinary prowess that touches almost every part of the Greenville culinary scene.

“I hope what I do every day is a reflection of him,” said Patrick Wagner, one of Scheidhauer’s first students and a culinary instructor at Greenville Tech with a chef for 20 years. Told. “People who have worked with us as mentors and teachers are involved in your life in different ways. It’s like making someone’s recipe, even if you make your own. You can say it’s their recipe. Your own. “

Natural talent in the kitchen

When asked how he got to his place, he smiled, turned his head, and laughed.

Perhaps it is infectious laughter that is hidden and revealed at once.

First, you need to look at the chef’s hands. Scheidhauer was always good with his hands. Those hands helped him learn to type 45 words a minute when he first moved to education, and they learned to ice cakes accurately and quickly. I helped.

His father was also skilled. As a kid growing up in the Southern Hills area of ​​Pittsburgh, Scheedhower thought he would follow his father’s path and probably make a solid deal like an electrician or a plumber, but at the age of 13, he was young. The chef wanted to make money. It took him to a local bakery.

Scheidhauer loved to work.

“It was the idea that I could be self-sufficient and independent,” said Scheidhauer, one of the six children. “My dad worked very hard. It didn’t really help him. It helped him keep me from relying on him.”

By the age of 15, Scheidhauer had saved enough money to buy his car.

“I couldn’t drive yet,” he said with a laugh.

At the bakery, Scheidhauer was immediately attracted to the cake decorator. He was fascinated by their movements and created such a complex design, but had some kind of speed of motion.

One day he asked if he could try it for himself. He took the icing container and piping bag home and practiced for hours behind the sheet pan. He piped flowers and other ornaments, then scooped up the icing, put it back in the piping bag, and started over.

Shortly thereafter, Scheidhauer began working with decorators and was even more fascinated by baking and pastries.

It was also at this time that Scheidhower met a teacher who lovingly called him “Mrs.” C. ”Mrs. C was a high school food science teacher who saw something for a young student, and she urged him to consider a culinary career.

With the help of Mrs. C, Scheidhauer was able to divide the day working at the bakery and school. Under her guise, Scheidhauer was able to participate in the culinary competition (at that time only local vocational schools).

At the age of 16, Scheidhauer won first place in a wedding cake contest, beating college culinary students.

“I just found a passion,” said Scheidhauer. “That’s why I have a lot of respect for my teacher and that was one of the reasons I wanted to give back.”

Pave the way for cooking

When Scheidhauer talks about his life, he has a kind of de facto sharing method of believing in the true efforts he has made to find out where he is. He has worked as a culinary expert for 44 years. He can do almost anything in the kitchen and do it at a speed unthinkable for the average person.

But Scheidhauer looks much more comfortable explaining the science of flour than he does.

It was Mrs. C who helped Shidauer apply for the Culinary Institute of America, and was the first in his family to go on to college.

There, as well as his skills, his passion grew. He was voted most likely to succeed. This continues to be one of the most meaningful honors in his life.

After graduating, Scheidhauer worked in various restaurants and then entered the prestigious corporate club scene. He got a job in Greenville at the Club Corporation of America in 1990 and became an executive chef at The Commerce Club.

It was then that Scheidhauer first connected to Greenville Technical College. At that time, school cooking programs relied on industry experts to teach many cooking techniques.

Wagner, a student at the time, remembers being a little scared of having Scheedhower as a teacher.

“It was like a commerce club chef teaching us a class,” he recalled. “That was a big deal.”

Still, Wagner saw something special about the chef who would one day become a colleague.

“I think one of the things that really worked for Alain was the magic of knowing how to motivate someone,” Wagner said. “You want the same goal from everyone. Some need encouragement, some need to drag. Some need to push someone. He has that intuition. I am. “

Scheidhauer enjoyed teaching, but he says the decision to teach full-time really depended on his family. As an executive chef, Scheidhauer missed becoming a father. Job demands and time meant that he essentially missed Jordan’s life during his son’s first four years.

He thought that teaching could balance work and life. It proved to offer him much more.

When Scheidhauer joined the Greenville Tech team in 1993, the university’s culinary program focused on the hospitality aspect rather than the culinary arts aspect of business.

However, Greenville is growing and the need for more powerful cooking programs is increasing.

When the university acquired the northwestern campus in 2008, President Thomas Burton asked Scheidhauer to help move the culinary program to that campus. Scheidhauer saw it as an opportunity to grow the program.

He spent countless months studying other programs across the country, designing spaces that best meet student needs and have the potential to evolve with changing culinary landscapes.

The final design included a complex yet functional educational kitchen and a rework of the program to provide more culinary art. Scheidhauer also renamed the program to The Culinary Institute of the Carolinas. This is a title that conveys professionalism and distinction.

“Even experts in their field do not guarantee that you can teach. It is a skill in itself,” said Dr. Keith Miller, the current president of Glenville Institute of Technology. “Alain brings background and expertise in the field of cooking, but it is entirely his approach that gives him the ability to convey that information to students. His approach is not something to look down on. He We strongly believe that everyone can succeed in the career of their choice.

“His expectation is that you have to work to make it happen.”

Meet new needs

Last Monday, Scheidhauer looks back on Greenville’s changing culinary scene. He says the landscape has grown exponentially, pushing the need for trained talent, but there is only one executive chef in the kitchen. The need for culinary skills extends beyond restaurants to many areas, including hotels, hospitals, schools, country clubs and grocery stores.

Scheidhauer has always encouraged students to think broadly about opportunities, and he has always done the same. That’s how the Culinary Institute’s Sustainable Agriculture Program was born, and so did CHI.

Communities and industries needed access to rapid vocational training and continuing education. Scheidhauer thus devised CHI with a team of food and beverage experts and university officials. The latest in Greenville Technical College’s culinary program is located in Po West, in the heart of West Greenville.

CHI is characterized by its ability to offer classes to people inside and outside the industry. This duality allows CHI to offer scholarships to those seeking professional vocational training, but does not necessarily require a two-year culinary degree.

Scheidhauer is clearly proud.

But he says he has to know when to leave. This isn’t the end, but it’s a chance to learn more — the piano is especially on his list. And like his decision to go into teaching, those who leave it are rooted in the family.

Now he has a grandchild.

“It’s time to be a grandpa,” he said with a deep laugh.

“There was a lot when I started learning this business, it was like I couldn’t get tired of doing this,” Scheidhauer said. “There are so many different ways for me to learn.”

Scheidhauer pauses and ends his thoughts.

“There are still.”

