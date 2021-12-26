All the designs, prices and release dates you know about Google smartwatches





After being content with designing the OS for the connected watch, Google will soon launch its first smartwatch, the Google Pixel Watch. That’s all you know about Google’s first smartwatch before it goes on sale.

In 2014, Google launched Android Wear. It has become Wear OS, an operating system intended to equip partners with connected watches. However, unlike the smartphones Nexus and Pixel, which the company didn’t hesitate to launch its own reference, Google even refused to design its own connected watch.

At last this is the case, and Google Pixel Watch seems to be coming up for the next few months. Many leaks are, in fact, the state of watches designed directly by Google to highlight its own ecosystem. It must be said that Google has become a major player in the connected watch industry in recent months. Not only did the company partner with Samsung to integrate Wear OS and Tizen, but Google also acquired Fitbit, one of the world’s leading smartwatch makers.

This first connected watch, Made by Google, needs to be designed in collaboration with the Fitbit team. Known by the codename Rohan, it will be released under the Google Pixel brand and will be equipped with Wear OS, the manufacturer’s OS.

Google Pixel Watch design

The Pixel Watch has been the subject of rumors for the last few years, but things accelerated in April last year. Leaker Jon Prosser has announced that it has obtained a large number of photos of connected watches designed by Google and already known by the codename PixelWatch. To protect the source that sent these images to him, the leaker did a 3D rendering to discover the design of the watch.

These 3D renderings have already made it possible to recognize connected watches with particularly fine screen borders that extend to the contours of the case. The watch presented also has its own strap system, similar to what Apple offers on the Apple Watch.

Google Pixel 6 et Pixel Watch // Source: Jon Prosser

In addition, like the Apple Watch, the right side of the Google Pixel Watch has a button that doubles as a rotating crown.

Rumors disappeared during the summer, but December was once again a good month for revelation. The Business Insider site went there with announcements from past and present Google employees. Unlike the Apple Watch, Google’s smartwatches are round and have no physical edges based on the artistic renderings obtained by Insider and the employees who browse them. It measures health and activity data, similar to Apple devices. Since then, the American site didn’t provide any new information, but the publication confirmed JonProsser’s previous leak.

In the crowd, Jon Prosser went a step further and posted some pictures of Pixel Watch on YouTube videos. Presented as from company internal documentation, these images appear to be intended for use in communications around the Pixel Watch. It suggests that the launch is particularly close.

Above all, the image shows a clock with a design very similar to the rendering presented in April. You can also see a clock with a very large screen. Not only does the glass reach the edge of the watch, but it also reaches the curved face plate. It can also recognize at least four colors of the bracelet (black, cream, yellow and orange).

Google Pixel Watch hardware and health sensor

So far, the information about the measures provided by Google Pixel Watch is still quite thin. Business Insider reported in early December that the watch was equipped with a heart rate monitor, providing basic health tracking features such as step counting. These are the traditional features of a 2021 watch or connected bracelet, whether the Pixel Watch allows you to measure blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), create an electrocardiogram (ECG), and more. Is expected on the next generation Apple Watch if it can measure voltage and is already available on Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic.

As for Samsung, Korean manufacturers don’t seem to be completely far from this Google Pixel watch. So far, Qualcomm has been the main supplier of processors, if not the only supplier of watches running Wear OS 3, but Google has decided to ask Samsung to design a chip for its smartwatch. Last May, leaker Max Weinbach already showed that Samsung provided Google with a 5nm-engraved SoC to power connected watches. Information backed by 9to5Google at the end of December. According to specialized sites, some elements in the Wear OS source code associate the watch codename Rohan with the Samsung Exynos chip codename. It’s not yet known if it will be the same chip as the Galaxy Watch 4’s Exynos W920, but it has been tuned by a professional site. This partnership between Google and Samsung is not surprising given the merger of the two manufacturers, centered on WearOS 3. In addition, Samsung has designed the Tensor chip, Google’s SoC for smartphones.

Despite this Samsung processor, apparently engraved at 5nm, the watch did not offer revolutionary autonomy. According to information from Business Insider, the watch may work within a day and will require a daily charge. Employees who tested the watch showed slow charging, according to Business Insider. Wear OS 3 is a resource-intensive system, and it must be said that it is complex for manufacturers to provide watches that go beyond two days of autonomy.

Google Pixel Watch software and watch face

Currently, few smartwatches on the market utilize WearOS 3, the latest version of Google’s system. Only equipped with Samsung’s latest watches, Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic. However, Korean manufacturers have added their own software interface called One UI Watch. However, Reddit users have posted various images of the pure WearOS 3 interface. How to experience the potential menu of Pixel Watch without adding a twist to Samsung’s own smartwatch. In particular, you can see beautiful places with room for deterioration and oval menus. Also, like Android 12, it seems that you can select the accent color of the menu according to the color of the dial.

During December, 9to5Google was able to get the various watch faces offered by Wear OS 3 within the Wear OS source code available in the emulator. These watch faces are not on the One UI watch and should be read on Google Pixel Watch. Information backed by JonProsser based on these dials exactly in April last year to create a 3D rendering of the watch.

The video gives you a glimpse of the first interface of the Pixel Watch. // Source: 9to5Google

The video gives you a glimpse of the first interface of the Pixel Watch. // Source: 9to5Google

As is often the case, the face of the Google Pixel Watch should give pride to the black background. Like Android 12, there are also pastel gradients that may adapt to your style. Some dials need special emphasis on the hands, while others provide complexity such as steps, heart rate, weather, dates, and floors climbed. One of them also has the Fitbit logo. This suggests that the new Google subsidiary can offer features specifically for Pixel Watch.

In addition to dialing, Google Pixel Watch can also benefit from some dedicated features. The 9to5 Google site delved into the source code of some Google applications and found that the Pixel Watch, codenamed Rohan, should benefit from the latest generation of the Google Assistant Voice Assistant. Specifically, just like a smartphone, you can wake up your assistant by voice from any application on your watch. It can also be used to launch certain actions in a third-party application, or to work even if you are not connected to the internet thanks to local management.

Google Pixel Watch Price and Release Date

Last April, Jon Prosser was particularly optimistic about Google’s marketing plans and expected it to be announced in October 2021 along with the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. After all, nothing happened, and it’s clear that Google Pixel Watch has been postponed for a long time at dusk in 2021.

While the Business Insider site is limited to a brief release forecast for next year, JonProsser returned the coin to the rumored machine in early December. He then showed that the Google Pixel Watch will be announced in the first quarter of 2022. Still, the situation is particularly complicated for manufacturers, especially due to the lack of semiconductors. Google has decided to postpone the announcement of the watch, which may be renewed early next year.

