To drive innovation in waste management: Swachh Technology Challenge launched





Mysuru: Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U 2.0), supported by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), has launched the Swachh Technology Challenge.

This challenge aims to leverage India’s potential as an entrepreneur in the waste management sector and promote an environment that enables enterprise development under Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0.

The challenge is a step towards Atmanirbhar Bharat, which is easy to replicate and scale up and triggers unique cost-effective technological innovations that ULB can use to implement the various components of SBM-U 2.0 on the ground.

For many years, SBM-U has encouraged innovation and best practices, especially through MoHUA’s annual cleanliness survey, Swachh Survekshan. This trend has risen over the years, identifying over 4,000 innovations and best practices since 2018.

The Swachh Technology Challenge seeks solutions in four thematic categories: social inclusion, zero dump (solid waste management), plastic waste management, and digital transparency.

Designed as a sub-component of the Citizen Engagement component under Swachh Survekshan 2022, this challenge invites solutions from start-ups as well as individual entrepreneurs, educational institutions, local businesses, R & D organizations, NGOs and other civic groups. I am trying to do it. We will help the city administration manage the operation of the mission efficiently.

The city’s active participation in the challenge will directly affect Swachh Survekshan 2022’s performance in the Citizen Engagement component, and thus its overall ranking in the survey, the ministry said.

The top three solutions in each of the four thematic categories across the country will be awarded at the Swachh Survekshan Awards Ceremony hosted by MoHUA. As an additional incentive, prize Rs will be awarded to the top three state-level solutions. 25,000 rupees 20,000 rupees 10,000.

Stakeholders can post their projects to https://forms.gle/F6bJLFzvshPqwLTd9 by December 31st.

Startup Challenge

To further stimulate the startup ecosystem, MoHUA will launch the Swachhata Startup Challenge in January 2022 as an extension of the Swachh Technology Challenge. Solutions obtained from startups under the Swachh Technology Challenge are eligible to participate in the Swachhata Start. -Up Challenge run in collaboration with Agence Franaise de Dveloppement (AFD).

Entry that wins the challenge will be provided with Rs seed funding. Rs 250,000 per project, in addition to one year of dedicated incubation support from French Tech, a French government initiative to promote startups.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://starofmysore.com/to-boost-innovations-in-waste-management-swachh-technology-challenge-launched/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos