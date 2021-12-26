Lenovo aims to be the world’s largest infrastructure solution provider





CNME editor Mark Forker conducted an exclusive interview with Lenovo executives Giovanni DiFilippo and PerOvergaard to find out more about vendors aiming to become the largest infrastructure solution provider on the planet.

Giovanni Di Filippo, President of EMEA at Lenovo ISG

Lenovo has established itself as one of the world’s top three technology vendors, renowned for its ability to continually innovate to address the serious problems and challenges of its customers.

Giovanni Di Filippo, President of EMEA at Lenovo Infrastructure Group, joined the company in 2019. He picked out the vision that Lenovo Chairman Yang Yuanging has a key element in its emergence as a major player in data center space and as a provider of intelligent infrastructure. solution.

I think it is very important to emphasize the role of Chairman Yang Yuanqing, who actually drives our vision and oversees the exponential growth we enjoy in all markets around the world. .. I recently had the opportunity to spend a few days with him. He told me that by 2024, Lenovo hopes to grow billions of dollars over that period. We are currently a $ 60 billion company, but by the end of the fiscal year we will be a $ 70 billion company, and we aim to continue that growth path for the next three years. That’s Lenovo’s ambitions, Lenovo’s expectations, and he wants us to be the largest infrastructure solution provider on the planet, says Diffilipo.

Many cynics will now claim that all multinationals are guilty of having great expectations for their goals and ambitions, but as we all know the story is cheap. .. But, as Di Filippo pointed out, this is not the first time Yuangin had to recognize it as an unrealistic goal.

In the fields of technology and IT, we know that if you stay still, you will die if you don’t evolve, so every company always sets high goals to sustain growth and solidify its position as market leader. Some may say that they did. But in 2013, Yuang said he wanted to make Lenovo the number one PC company in the world. As we are currently the number one PC provider in the world, we are confident that we will be the world’s largest infrastructure solution player. The market said Difilippo.

Interestingly, Di Filippo believes Lenovo was struggling with identity when it comes to the product portfolio of its peers, simply because it was labeled as a PC and laptop company, but Lenovo EMEA President emphasized. As such, the data center business is the most secreted in the industry.

When I joined Lenovo two years ago, after a series of meetings with a team of executives, I quickly discovered that we were the most secretive in the IT industry. The data center in Lenovo was great, but not enough people in the IT ecosystem were aware of it. When I started traveling and exchanging information with customers, partners and analysts, I noticed that many people who heard Lenovo automatically think of notebooks, laptops and PCs. They weren’t thinking of a data center, Difilippo said.

This was clearly a major concern for Lenovo, but Di Filippo and Lenovo decided that it was the way to set the record and create Think Human’s Thought Leadership Campaign.

We needed a way to convey the message in terms of what Lenovo represents, so we created a mantra and vision titled Think Human. After that, we conducted a series of interviews and podcasts, which caused a great response and a great response, and the best secret was suddenly released all over the world. DiFilippo said I wanted to spread that we are not just a notebook, laptop and PC company, but a very serious competitor when it comes to infrastructure solutions.

Lenovo has experienced tremendous growth in the EMEA region, with 30% growth in the last six months. As the saying goes, the proof is in the pudding. This is certainly true when it comes to Lenovo numbers.

Over the last eight quarters, we have expanded our double-digit premium to the market. We measure success with a double-digit premium to the market, what does that mean? In essence, that means we need to grow faster than anyone else. If our market is growing 2%, we are growing 20%, so the premium to the market is 18%. We are witnessing unprecedented growth, and the interesting thing is that it doesn’t slow down, Difilippo said.

Di Filippo argued that Lenovo could have achieved even higher levels of growth if it had access to all its supplies, but that was the limited nature of the new environment that was not possible. He can directly see the acceleration of digital transformation across the region, showing the scale and speed of some transformations.

On Thursday night, a government agency requested that 5,000 employees be able to work from home, which had to be done within seven days. The request came on Thursday, implemented the architecture of this solution on Friday, the minister approved the project budget on Saturday, got the PO on Sunday, and provided the entire infrastructure three days later. I have been working in this industry for over 30 years and have never seen this happen. Traditionally, when working with public sector companies, it takes 12 months to achieve this type of project, so this is an example of how a pandemic has accelerated intelligent digital transformation across the Middle East. did.

Lenovo’s business is rude in the EMEA region, and Di Filippo cites a balanced business model as a key factor in its success in the market.

Looking at global business operations as a whole, the EMEA region accounts for approximately $ 16 billion. We offer $ 2 billion in infrastructure solutions, which will grow exponentially. However, its beauty, from a Lenovo ISG perspective, is very well balanced between the cloud and hyperscaler businesses and the corporate public sector and SMB businesses, enabling a new level of huge growth. I can do it. Di Filippo speaks across different industries.

Per Overgaard, Executive Director of Lenovo ISG EMEA, is one of the most respected figures in the IT ecosystem and enjoys a decorated career in the industry. He is responsible for driving the direction of the Lenovos ISG (Infrastructure Solutions Group) in the EMEA region.

Overgaard, Executive Director of Lenovo ISG EMEA

More and more governments are investing in AI, according to a recent report commissioned by Gartner, but many employees were skeptical about integrating AI into the process. When asked for his views on the study, he lamented the amount of skepticism that still exists in some – but reserves strong admiration for the approach adopted by the UAE regarding the deployment of AI. Did.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation in AI, and many people are talking about AI without a complete understanding of the technical perspective behind the technology. Many of them have watched too many movies and believe that the implementation of AI will serve as a way to the future of some sort of dystopia. But in the Middle East, they are responsible for AI, as primarily those who run businesses have already made the decision that AI will help them and make them competitive. AI is a very simple tool and provides competitiveness. Overgaard says that when used correctly with AI, it can bring new revenue growth and create new customers, which is a huge benefit for businesses.

Reliance on technology and applications is immeasurable in the digital economy we are facing today. As a result, some ICT analysts have labeled this era as an experience economy, and Overgaard points out that the use of AI can promote a better consumer experience. ..

Comparing my generation with the next generation, the big difference is that if you want to do business, everything is digital, so everything is looking for smarter alternatives. The physical world is a thing of the past, and the physical world is a small part of the buying experience for any company. In short, the buying experience on a digital platform needs to offer something new. To do that, they need to create your profile. That way, the more they know you when using a digital platform, the better the buying experience, and AI will allow businesses to do this without compromising GDPR rules and regulations. It will be like. ..

Data is new oil, and companies that want to thrive and survive in the digital economy need to use it to make more efficient and cost-effective decisions. We also know that all future data will be generated at the edge, but what does edge really mean?

Edge is a platform for innovation. This is a new form factor that can be placed in almost any environment. It can be installed in a complete production environment and can utilize solar power. Most importantly, it has a 5G connection. In other words, it can be installed anywhere. The conceptual idea of ​​Lenovo’s edge servers is that having full enterprise security on some products is another form factor. When it comes to the data center itself, complete enterprise security means that when you open the server, the server itself is removed and you can’t break into any part of the company, Overgaard said.

In addition to this, dynamic Lenovo executives said Edge also offers a variety of connectivity options, depending on where and how customers want to use it.

When people talk about Edge, what they really mean is that it makes sense to do something with the data we’re getting, or it can be shipped anywhere without IT personnel. There are scenarios where it makes sense to have a product. There is a solution that allows you to package your server at the factory. You can put the USB key in the server and ship it all over the world and screw it into the wall to put the USB key in. The server and it gives you a connection to your IT infrastructure, now it’s all done through the edge, Overgaard said.

Overgaard also emphasized that one of the biggest drivers of demand for edge solutions is the reality of not being able to rely on hyperscalers due to issues such as latency, and the need for alternatives. I am.

To be honest, you can’t rely on the hyperscaler for latency and all future processing methods. You can’t rely on everything that goes into the cloud, so you need an alternative. The alternative is to get the 5G and divide the 5G into smaller bits. This gives you flexibility and autonomy by allowing you to run different scenarios within the Edge Server. This allows us to move our business in the desired direction, Overgaard said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tahawultech.com/news/lenovo-aiming-to-become-the-largest-infrastructure-solutions-provider-in-the-world/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos