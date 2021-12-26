



6 ways to protect yourself from fraudulent activity with UPI apps such as Google Pay and PhonePe

New Delhi: Does anyone regularly use UPI payment apps such as GPay, Paytm and PhonePe? Not only do these tools bring convenience to transaction patterns, they also have certain strengths and weaknesses that require attention.

With UPI, the owner of a bank account (of a bank participating in UPI) can send and receive money using a unique ID, Virtual Payment Address (VPA), without the need for additional banking information. You can do. Fraudsters tend to request a virtual payment address (VPA) by phone or chat.

Therefore, in such apps, users need to know the security tips and tricks of UPI payments to avoid being a prey to cyber scams. Some simple steps include not clicking on random links, answering fraudulent calls, and providing important transaction details such as PIN numbers and passwords.

Here are some tips and tricks you should follow to protect yourself from UPI transaction scams.

Don’t share your PIN Come to the top of the list-Don’t share your PIN. Sharing your PIN with someone, whether it’s a friend, family member, or someone you trust, makes you vulnerable to fraud. If you find your PIN, change it immediately.

Be careful when forwarding UPI scammers’ requests. Take advantage of the “Request Money” option of UPI apps such as BharatInterfaceforMoney (BHIM), Google Pay and PhonePe. Scammers are interested in buying products that are advertised on various online platforms. Interact with the seller over the phone. They create sellers of products to send money using the “Request Money” option of the UPI app. There have been many examples of such scams in the last few months.

Use strong passwords Lock mobile phones and payment apps with strong passwords. Most people usually use simple passwords such as your name, date of birth, and mobile phone number. This should be avoided. Combine letters, numbers, and letters to make your password stronger.

Try using only one of the payment apps that keeps transaction mode simple. It’s also a trusted and validated payment application. Using multiple apps increases the chances of fraud.

Updating UPI apps on a regular basis All applications need to be updated, and each update brings great features and benefits. You should always keep your UPI payments up to date with the latest version.

Rich in counterfeit UPI apps Some UPI apps on Google Play and the Apple App Store have counterfeit products. For example, after BHIM was released in December 2016, NPCI complained about a number of duplicate BHIM apps available on the Google Play store. Names with fake apps on the Google Play store include Modi Bhim, Bhim Modi App, BHIM Payment-UPI Guide, BHIM Banking guide, and Modi ka Bhim. However, after receiving a consumer complaint in January 2017, these fake apps have been removed from the Google Play store.

