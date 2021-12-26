Lucknow Mantri laying the cornerstone of two DRDO centers in Lucknow





Lucknow: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh today laid the foundation for the Defense Technology and Test Center and BRAHMOS Manufacturing Center established by the Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

The foundations of the two units were laid in front of Uttar Pradesh’s Prime Minister, Yogia Ditianas.

To accelerate the growth of the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industry Corridor (UP DIC) defense and aerospace manufacturing clusters, the first defense technology and test center (DTTC) of this type has been installed on more than about 22 acres. It consists of the following six subcenters.

1. Deep-Tech Innovation & Startup Incubation Center

2. Design & Simulation Center

3. Testing and Evaluation Center

4. Industry 4.0 / Digital Manufacturing Center

5. Skill Development Center

6. Business Development Center

Announced by BrahMos Aerospace, the BRAHMOS Manufacturing Center is the latest facility in UPDIC’s Lucknow Node. It covers over 200 acres and produces a new BRAHMOS-NG (next generation) variant that takes over the lineage of the BRAHMOS weapon system. The new center will be ready in the next few years and will begin producing 80-100 BRAHMOS-NG missiles annually.

Congratulating the scientists and engineers of DRDO and BrahMos Aerospace, Rajnath Singh is convinced that the two units will play a vital role in strengthening national security, defense production, and the economy of Uttar Pradesh.

He said state-of-the-art facilities would be an important milestone in the defense sector. He added that the establishment of these units would generate income. It provides employment opportunities for young people and helps Prime Minister Narendra Modi achieve the Aatmanirbhar Bharat envisioned. He said the messages of Make in India, Make for India and Make for World are being sent all over the world.

Regarding the “Defense Technology and Test Center,” Lakshamantri said the center will provide the technological foundation for developing defense products with young innovators and start-ups in the Amausi region of Uttar Pradesh in mind. He added that the Center will make every effort to realize the creative energies, abilities and aspirations of Uttar Pradesh’s youth. He said it would help bring the Uttar Pradesh MSME together and bring the nation to the forefront in the areas of defense and aerospace manufacturing. He added that the center will create direct and indirect jobs in the areas of defense and aerospace manufacturing through skill development.

Recalling the history of India, Rajnath Singn said that we have never been an invader, but are ready to protect our people from any country with hostile intent. He added that the purpose of the BRAHMOS supersonic cruise missile system is to act as a deterrent. He said the system reflects not only technical cooperation between India and Russia, but also long-standing cultural, political and diplomatic relations. He called BRAHMOS the world’s best and fastest precision guided weapon, strengthening India’s credible deterrence in the 21st century.

Laksha Mantri added that BrahMos empowered the army and raised India’s military status at the international level. For BrahMos-NG, he said, more advanced missile systems with proven firepower on land, water and air would significantly enhance the Indian Army’s modern combat capabilities over the next few years. He praised the establishment of UP DIC not only to provide employment opportunities for young people in the region, but also to open new avenues for the state’s overall technological progress. At the time of its inception, we estimated an investment of Rs 3,732. He said the process is progressing rapidly with an investment of over Rs 1,400 already received.

Rajnath Singh said India has gained a respectable position in defense technology over the past few years, including the development of state-of-the-art missile systems, and has made commendable progress in building the defense industry infrastructure. He praises DRDO scientists for playing an important role in raising India’s military status by strengthening its army and achieving Aatmanirbharta in the development and production of modern missile systems. did. Shri Rajnath Singh concludes his speech by calling on all attendees to decide to take Uttar Pradesh to new heights.

Rajnath Singh expressed confidence that the cornerstone laying of the two units marks a new chapter in defense manufacturing and economics in defense, Uttar Pradesh and the city of Lucknow. He praised the state government for taking various initiatives to improve the well-being and progress of people in all sectors of infrastructure and society under the leadership of State Prime Minister Shri Yogi Adityanath.

At that time, UP Prime Minister Yogi Adityanas thanked Laksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh for the Ministry of Defense initiative, including the establishment of Bharat Dynamics Limited’s aunt in UP DIC, DefExpo-2020, and Jhansi. Did. He said work began on all six nodes of UPDIC and the cornerstone laying of the two units was the realization of Aatmanirbhar Bharat’s vision in the defense sector. The Prime Minister added that the troops would provide a way for young people in the state to hire, and expressed confidence that the troops would make an important contribution to national progress as a nation. Shri Yogi Adityanath emphasized that Uttar Pradesh has the potential to make progress in the defense sector due to the large number of small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in the state. He guaranteed the state government’s full support for the defense sector’s industry coming to the state.

In the opening remarks, Defense Secretary-General R & D and DRDO Chairman G Satheesh Reddy thanked Raksha Mantri for providing land to the DTTC in Lucknow. He thanked Prime Minister UP for providing 200 acres of land to the BRAHMOS Manufacturing Center. He guaranteed all the support for the industries coming from DRDO in the region.

State-of-the-art defense technology and test center to implement the MoU exchanged between the Uttar Pradesh Highway Industrial Development Bureau (UPEIDA) and the DRDO in front of the Lucknow Mantry and the UP Chief during Def Expo-2020 in Lucknow. Has been established. Minister. Lucknow, a DTTC, follows a design-build-test-learning cycle for Deep-Tech startups and industry technical consulting and on-hand.

Accelerate product development and accelerate the industry by establishing a centralized, state-of-the-art technology infrastructure that reduces deployment and time requirements for futuristic system development through six subcenters. This unique setup acts as a bridge for industry and startups to understand DRDO’s IPRs, patents and ToTs. It extends UP DIC’s overall holdings to industry, start-ups and academia. It promotes UPDIC’s industry and startup growth and business ease, and contributes to the construction of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.

The BrahMos supersonic cruise missile system is one of the most successful missile programs in the world. India has embarked on a joint effort with its closest strategic ally, Russia. As the world’s best and fastest precision guided weapon, BrahMos has strengthened India’s deterrence in the 21st century. BRAHMOS, a supersonic cruise missile designed and developed by the Indian and Russian JV entity BrahMos Aerospace, continues to evolve as the most versatile weapon in its genre. To take over this superior lineage, BrahMos Aerospace has begun work on a new, more advanced variant of the missile, the BRAHMOS-NG. This new missile has smaller, lighter, smarter dimensions and is designed to be deployed on more modern military platforms, including land, sea, underwater and air. This will greatly enhance the modern combat capabilities and flexibility of the Indian Army over the next few years.

Federal Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kausal Kishore, UP Industrial Development Minister Satish Mahana. Other ministers of the state government; members of parliament, MLA, and public representatives of the state. At that time, officials from the Ministry of Defense, DRDO, and the state government attended.

