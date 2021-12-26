Innovation, high quality products, cost-effective prices, and now a shared gift – Manila Breaking News





For many businesses and organizations, large and small, sharing blessings with poorly serviced sectors at this time of the year has been a tradition of adding color and light to relive the spirit of the holidays. This tradition is Vendiz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Juvencio Ven Dizon, the founder of (VPI), has provided a way for his company to create a lasting heritage for years.

VPI is a corporate social responsibility driven by the mission of improving the lives of Filipinos through continuous innovation, high quality products and cost-effective prices, reaching out to non-governmental agencies that meet special needs. We have expanded this goal through our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program. Of our people. This year, VPI continues Vens Legacy by providing support to four organizations instead of just one this Christmas.

A gift of love to Our Lady of the Parish of Pentecost

Vendiz representative with the priest Herbertores of Our Lady of the Pentecost Diocese

November 18, last year, Vendiz Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Revisited Our Lady of the Pentecost Parish in Quezon City’s Loyola Heights and handed over a year-end donation to support 80 students in the parish scholarship program. Parish Priest, Father Dodot Torres, received a donation from a VPI representative along with several other medicines.

VPI has supported the activities of the parish through regular donations for the past few years, even before the pandemic hit the country. This year, we will revisit this parish with three other non-governmental organizations as a symbol of our dedication and support for their program aimed at improving the lives of Kababayan. We hope that these contributions from our management and people will be of great help in pursuing their goals and aspirations in life, Philip C. Dizon, President and CEO – Vendiz Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Throw hope on Tulay ng Kabataan

Representative of Vendiz giving donations to TNK Secretary General Grace de Vera and French volunteer Tiphaine de Feraudy

Hoping for 400 young people at Tulayng Kabataan (TNK) in Dilliman, Quezon City, VPI representatives adjusted financial donations, vitamins and medicines to TNK Secretary-General Grace de Vera on November 18, last year. Did. This donation is intended to support education and nutrition. Health protection for children receiving TNK care.

Tulay ng Kabataan is a non-profit organization founded by the Jesuit priests of France on May 15, 1998. Executives Fr. Matthieu Dauchez and Ms. Gloria Recio oversee the day-to-day operations of the organization, along with interdisciplinary volunteers from the local community.

For more information on Tulay ng Kabataan, please visit www.anak-tnk.org.

Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc.Spread the joy with

VPI representative with CJFI children and volunteer coordinator Virgie Seballos

VPI is the Children’s Joy Foundation, Inc., a care facility in Project 8 of Quezon City, where children are at the heart of the Christmas season. We also provided support to the wonderful children of (CJFI). VPI has chosen to support CJFI’s efforts to fulfill its mission of love and compassion for children who are ignored and privileged in the Philippines. By providing basic needs and education, CJFI has been a home of joy and love for hundreds of children in different parts of the country since 1998.

Childrens Joy Foundation, Inc. For more information on our programs and services, please visit:

http://childrensjoyfoundation.org.

Blind, Inc. Provides light to your resources.

Blind, Inc.Resources for Ms. Loy Ang and Ms. Gloria Mendoza and VPI personnel

The representative of VPI was Resources for the Blind, Inc., a non-governmental Christian organization that serves the visually impaired on November 25, last year. Handed over the donation to. Company donations, along with some vitamins and medicines, aim to help organizations in their daily work, including the production of Braille books for our blind companions.

Resources for the Blind, Inc. Was founded in 1988 at EDSA in Quezon City, Cubao. For more information on Blind’s resources, please visit https://www.facebook.com/resourcesfortheblind.

Philip Dizon concludes that Christmas love, joy, and light bring safety and comfort to ourselves and all of our loved ones as we celebrate the New Year with hope. Was given.

Sign up for our daily newsletter

Click here to sign up

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mb.com.ph/2021/12/26/innovation-quality-products-cost-effective-prices-and-now-the-gift-of-sharing/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos