How do I track my heart and breathing rate on my iPhone using Google Fit?





According to the report, Google Fit for iOS devices can now track a user’s heart rate and breathing rate. Google’s fitness-related application can now track a user’s heart rate and breathing rate using the iPhone’s camera. Previously, this feature was limited to Google Pixel devices and was released in February 2021. Continue reading to learn more about heart rate tracking and breathing rate tracking features for iOS users on Google Fit.

According to a 9to5Google report, iOS devices have recently been able to measure a user’s heart rate and breathing rate. Apple iPhone owners can do this using the device’s camera. The rear camera is used to track heart rate, while the front camera can be used to track respiratory rate. The Google Fit application measures both vitals by closely tracking changes in the user’s body.

How do I use Google Fit on my iPhone to track my heart rate?

To track your heart rate with the Google Fit application on your iPhone, you need to keep your finger on the primary camera sensor with a little pressure. In addition, users can turn on the flash on their iPhone if they are tracking their heart rate in a poorly lit environment. Users can also place their hands and iPhone near the light source. The Google Fit application tracks your heart rate by observing subtle changes in finger color. The process of tracking your heart rate through the Google Fit application takes about 30 seconds and it is your responsibility to save your vitals to Google Fit.

How do I use Google Fit on iOS to track my breathing rate?

To track your iPhone’s breathing rate using the Google Fit application, you need to use a self-camera. The Google Fit app tracks your breathing rate by tracking your breathing rate per second. When the user tracks their breathing rate, the Google Fit application opens the front camera. It is important to note that the user’s torso must be inside the frame and the environment must be well lit. The algorithm tracks chest movements to measure a user’s respiratory rate.

