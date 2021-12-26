2021 canceled almost all emission reductions in 2020





After a record decline in carbon emissions in 2020, global CO2 emissions have recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This shows that “returning to normal” is not enough to curb the emission crisis and avoid our falls. Carbon balance.

When the world was closed in 2020, fossil fuel use reduced carbon dioxide emissions by 2 billion tonnes that year. This is equivalent to removing 500 million cars from the road in the world. But as things resumed and people flew back to the office, all that activity restored global emissions, almost offsetting the decline in 2020.

Experts saw this coming. In 2020, planes stopped, industry was closed, and commuting was restricted. But society did not replace any of them due to the resumption of the world, they were just put back when vaccines became available. “Even if the same polluted infrastructure is restored, it will still release greenhouse gases into the atmosphere,” said the Global Carbon Project, a professor of earth sciences at Stanford University and an international group of experts tracking carbon emissions. Rob Jackson, the chairman of the, said. “It was seen in 2021 when the world economy returned to near normal, at least when emissions returned to near normal.”

Overall, global CO2 emissions are projected to increase by 4.9% compared to 2020, bringing a total of approximately 36.4 billion tonnes of CO2 to the atmosphere. Rebounds are common after a global crisis that disrupts economic activity. That 4.9% bounce is similar to the recovery in emissions following the 2008 global financial crisis.

Rebounds vary from country to country. Throughout the United States and Europe, fossil carbon emissions have recovered by 8% compared to a 10% decline in 2020. Elsewhere, emissions recovery was so great that 2021 emissions actually exceeded 2019 levels. In India, CO2 emissions increased by almost 13% in 2021 and are actually slightly above 2019 emission levels. In China, fossil emissions have increased by approximately 4% compared to 2020 and 6% compared to 2019. This is partly due to the faster response of COVID-19 in China than in other parts of the world. Experts have already seen the country’s emissions begin to increase in 2020.

Climate experts wanted the COVID Economic Recovery Package to fund environmental solutions to change the trajectory of high-emission futures. But in the end, that wasn’t true. “The most disappointing thing for me is how little exciting funding for green energy and technology has been around the world so far,” says Jackson.

When it comes to COVID stimulus funding, the United States lags behind other countries, and the Build Back Better plan appears to be off the table in Congress. But in other parts of the world, in contrast to the green industry, we are spending stimulus on “brown” or fossil fuel-based industries. “Around the world, we’ve stimulated our business as usual, not change,” says Jackson.

There was some good news. The renewable energy sector grew 10% worldwide in 2020. This has long-term implications and wind and solar capacities continue to grow. The global methane pledge to significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions announced at COP26 could help reduce greenhouse gas emissions (which is at carbon dioxide levels). Does not help, but can still help the temperature of the earth. Jackson adds that more attention needs to be paid to all three major greenhouse gases: carbon dioxide and methane plus nitrous oxide. Will be added). The global coal pledge, which allowed more than 40 countries to work on the phasing out of coal, may be good news for the climate, but Jackson speaks from “gradual abolition” to “gradual abolition.” The change in is disappointing, “I still don’t know what the actual change will be.”

The use of coal is what Jackson plans to pay special attention to in the coming years. Experts believed that global coal usage peaked in 2013 and has declined since then. However, the COVID recovery plan helped bring coal usage back just below its peak. “Coal was the only fossil fuel we thought saw a permanent peak in the world six or seven years ago. [now] It could exceed that peak next year, “he says. “That’s really bad news.”

Looking to 2022, Jackson is concerned about further increases in fossil fuel emissions. This is especially true when coal usage increases and transportation returns completely to pre-pandemic levels. “If the global economy recovers, it could break the world record for fossil carbon emissions next year,” he says.

