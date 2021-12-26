Microsoft joins Google, Amazon and more to cancel face-to-face presence at CES





The news reports that Microsoft has withdrawn from participation in the Consumer Electronic Show (CES). One of the most famous tech companies isn’t seen at the most important times of the year.

It has decided that Microsoft, as well as other tech tycoons like Amazon and Google, will no longer join CES.

Why is Microsoft not attending CES?

The world is already affected by the deadly virus, Covid-19. Not only did people around the world lose their loved ones, but they also hampered the basic daily lives of their lives. The coronavirus has caused a dramatic decline in the global economy as a whole.

People were suffering physically and mentally due to the disturbance of their daily lives. Moreover, in the last few years the situation has been much worse than it is now.

A few months ago, when everything seemed to be back to normal, there was growing hope among those that the storm was over. But nature does not seem to be in the world’s favor so far.

Now that new varieties have been discovered, the world is once again in a challenging mode. This virus costs a lot to the world. If you do not take appropriate measures now, this virus can be wasted for another couple of years.

Microsoft joins Google and Amazon

Of course, where everything in the world and the industry have been affected, how can the tech industry be considered safe from this dangerous virus? The consumer electronics show was also influenced by the newly discovered variant of covid, Omicron Variant.

Due to the rapid increase in cases caused by this new variant, Microsoft has decided which is best for people’s health. They are reluctant due to the prevalence of Omicron variants.

What was the solution Microsoft provided in the ongoing situation?

Microsoft Company doesn’t want to endanger someone’s life, so by withdrawing from the Consumer Electronic Show (CES), it took the right steps at the right time. However, they suggested a solution that might save the event.

They announced that they might attend the event in remote areas. In fact, we can expect the existence of Microsoft and others.

Not only Microsoft, but also US car maker General Motors Co, Alphabet Inc.’s Google, self-driving car technology company Waymo, Facebook’s parent company Meta Platforms Inc, Twitter Inc, Lenovo Group, etc. Many companies such as AT & TInc. Also, Amazon.com Inc is not visible at CES.

How was the reaction of CES staff to Microsoft and other decisions about not attending CES?

Of course, everyone wants to do things normally, and so do CES staff. CES officials wanted to invite Microsoft, Google, Amazon, and many other tech companies directly to the event.

However, they refused to physically attend the event due to the ongoing pandemic situation. CES personnel have sought to address this situation by ensuring that they have taken strict security measures regarding the spread of the virus.

They plan to hold an event from January 5th to January 8th. They provided a list of safety measures including testing of covid-19, masking facilities, and holiday facilities.

