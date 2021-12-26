Tanmay Bunkar: Swarm sapien-Technology & Innovation News





In 2016, he launched Botlab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi startup, with a 50-rack rupee loan from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Tanmay Bunkar, 30, founder of Botlab Dynamics Delhi. (Photo: Bandeep Singh)

When Tanmay Bunkar, a young student at IIT Delhi, read in 2010 that the Indian Army was trying to import an American-made Javelin anti-tank missile, he began looking for a solution. Sugar Rocket A homemade rocket made with potassium nitrate turned out to be expensive to make, so he quickly gave up. In less than a decade, he carried explosives and discovered that dozens of low-cost drones flying in swarms could attack tanks far beyond the range of anti-tank missiles. did. By 2014, he had demonstrated the 2 Drone Hunter Killer Team. In 2016, he launched Botlab Dynamics, an IIT Delhi startup, with a 50-rack rupee loan from the Ministry of Science and Technology.

Finance is the biggest constraint on technology, not physics.

He didn’t win the field drone at the 2019 IAF competition, but he took advantage of that experience to branch into a swarm drone, where the armed drone pack flew perfectly symmetrically like a swarm of killer bees, and of the enemy. It saturated air defenses and attacked light armored vehicles and aircraft. Army in the field. Bunkar is currently one of the few Indian start-ups offering completely homemade products. A breakthrough happened last year when Bunker, the son of a decorated police officer from Morena, Madhya Pradesh, completed his own algorithm-based flight controller that tells the machine how to fly. .. His company undertakes private contracts for a large number of drone displays where pre-programmed drones make patterns in the sky. This isn’t the desired end for his technology, but Bunkar believes it’s essential to revenue.

Role Model: Madhya Pradesh’s police-decorated senior inspector, his father, died in 2020 due to pandemic-related stress.

