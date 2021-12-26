10 best apps for the new 2021 iPhone





So you unpacked a shiny new iPhone this holiday season. The new year is approaching. You can also migrate all the same apps you’ve been using, but now it’s a good time to try new things. It doesn’t matter if you use the new iPhone 13 or the new iPhone SE. Here’s a list of apps that are more convenient, fun, or much better than the ones pre-installed on your iPhone.

Spark isn’t the most beautiful email client, but it does a lot right. Screenshot: Readdle Technologies

Listen, the Apples Mail app is ok. Gmail is slightly better. Microsoft Outlook is classic for some reason. However, Spark Mail is a simple, solid and free option with a lot of customizability. You have the option to switch smart notifications (no more notifications from random services you signed up for 6 years ago) and integrate with services like Dropbox and OneDrive.

Solid and customizable email.

Todoist allows you to create a list of simple tasks and projects. Screenshot: Doist

Of course, you can continue to use the Apple Reminders app, but there are better options. Todoist is a great place to start, especially if you have something a bit more powerful than the bullets in your Notes app, or if you need sticky notes packed in your pocket. It’s a flexible tool for everything from personal errands to work projects. It also works with many third-party apps such as Slack, Calendar, and Spark.

Reminders, notebooks, habits

To be honest, my plants live only thanks to the planters. Screenshot: Stromming

If you’re having a hard time keeping plants alive, you’re not alone. Who really has the discipline to check soil moisture levels daily? There are many plant apps out there, but Planta is the only one that has helped me keep one of them alive and prosperous. It helps you decide which plants should go where in your home, tells you when to water and replant, and warns you with a temperature warning for your outdoor baby To do. It can also identify the mysterious plant that your aunt gave you. In addition to the free version, there are several other subscription options.

Care reminder for your plant

Strava has a ton of data to keep nerds happy, but it’s simple enough for beginners. Screenshot: Strava

If you want to be more active, few apps are better than Strava. You don’t need a fitness tracker or smartwatch (although you can integrate many of the popular ones). We support a variety of activities, including classic items such as cycling, running and walking. There are also plenty of third party integrations that make it easy to use as a hub for all your athletic goals. In addition to the challenges you can get discounts on fitness gear, there are also thoughtful personal safety features and plenty of ways to measure your progress.

Track activity and map routes

YNAB is a bit expensive, but it’s one of the best proactive budgeting tools out there. Screenshot: YNAB

The title says it all: you need a budget. If you really want to be proactive about how to spend and save for the future, YNAB will not be defeated. Categories and methodologies may seem a bit daunting at first, but can be complicated or simple as needed. It comes with two subscription options, $ 98.99 a year or $ 14.99 a month, which can feel a bit steep. However, after a few years of using it, the app turned out to pay off within the first month. That said, there’s a 34-day free trial to see if it’s worth it to you. Otherwise, mint is another great free option.

Budget and expense tracker

Libby is an integral part of the bookworm.Screenshot: Overdrive

Buying an ebook is total, especially if you are a greedy bookworm. With Libby, you can connect to your local library and rent books, magazines and audiobooks for free. You can read it in the app itself or send a book to your Kindle. Great benefit: Libby automatically syncs between devices, so it doesn’t matter which device you’re reading. It also integrates with CarPlay for offline reading.

Library ebooks and audiobooks

Tody helps save time by distributing cleaning tasks into more manageable chunks. Screenshot: LoopLoop

Do you know how often you sharpen your knife or lubricate your chopping board? When do you change the shower liner or turn the mattress over? Tody is a handy, customizable app that automatically tells you when and when to clean. You can organize your chores by room, assign tasks to your family and housemates, complete against the dust gremlin Dusty, and keep things fun (and clean). For a neat freak among us, it also helps you visualize how clean your home is and resolve the debate about who is actually doing most of the cleaning. The one-time charge is $ 6.99, but there are no more in-app purchases.

1Password is one of several password managers you can download to keep your account secure. Screenshot: AgileBits

Password manager is Security Hygiene 101. Personally, I like 1Password. Because it works on my Apple Watch and is compatible across multiple platforms. It works with Touch and Face ID, is easy to set up, and can even securely store your credit card information for online shopping. It also warns you which password is better and makes it easy to generate a new password on the fly. Unfortunately there is no free version (there is a 30-day trial), but there are many other free password managers, including Bitwarden, Dashlane, LastPass, and even those built into Safari / Google Chrome. Each has its own strengths and weaknesses, but every password manager is better than any.

Everyone was stressed, but Calm has some useful meditations. Who doesn’t want Idris Elba to put them to sleep?Screenshot: Calm down

It was a stressful time for everyone. The good thing about Calm is that it has meditation tailored to your specific needs, such as improving concentration, reducing anxiety, and ruminating everyday topics. If mindfulness isn’t your tea, Calm also has a lot of sleep stories and music tracks. Sure, you probably already have YouTube and its dozens of free white noise videos, but sometimes it drifts to Idris Elba reading you a bedtime story. Headspace is another popular option for beginners if you just want to immerse your toes in the space.

Medicine and sleep help

Splitwise makes it clear who is renting to whom and for what. Screenshot: Splitwise

Venmo is great and everything, but it’s also great to have a run record of all Mula borrowed from friends, family and housemates. There’s a paid tier, but the free version can do everything you need to do, such as automatic invoice splitting, recurring expense recording, and a link to Venmo.

Split costs with friends

