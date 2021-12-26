The easiest way to transfer Nintendo Switch data and accounts





Scott Stein / CNET

If you receive a new Nintendo Switch during this holiday season, we recommend that you transfer all your old data to that new Switch. The basic hardware platform hasn’t changed since 2017, but there are several versions of the hybrid handheld console. You may have upgraded from a standard Switch to a newer OLED version, or you may have obtained Switch Lite.

Naomi Antonino / CNET

I had to move my account from one switch to another when the V2 version of the original hardware was released in 2019. This model is different from the original model, where the processor was fine-tuned to extend battery life.

Unfortunately, the way Nintendo processes your account, game permissions, and stored game data is limited and complex in the typical Nintendo way. That said, it’s better than before. That is, the transferred data was almost always deleted from the old switch, even if it was retained.

Today, it’s a lot easier, thanks to software updates. First, make sure that both the old and new switches are updated with the latest version of the switch system software. To do this[システム設定]>[システム]>[システムアップデート]Go to.

When unpacking a new switch to transfer data, you must first make the basic settings for transferring data to your Wi-Fi network. There is a complete guide to configuring a new switch that covers this default setting. Account and data transfers are also covered here, along with other setup issues. However, if you are looking for the easiest way to transfer data, read below.

This is made easier by signing up for Nintendo Switch Online, which enables online play and cloud backup.

Log in to your Nintendo Account with the new switch (discussed here, if needed).

[設定]>[データ管理]>[データクラウドの保存]Go to

Make sure that both auto-save data backup and auto-save data download are turned on.

Go to the Nintendo eShop and tap the icon in the upper right corner.

On the next account page,[再ダウンロード]Tap to see a list of games that you can download to your new switch.

If you don’t immediately see the data stored in the cloud, put the new switch to sleep. Cloud backups should be synced soon.

How to re-download the game to a new switch.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

If you haven’t subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online, it’s a little more complicated. Both consoles must be connected and located on the same Wi-Fi network. Even if the battery was 95%, the switch could not start the transfer if the system was not connected.

[システム設定]>[ユーザー]Go to.

Scroll down and[ユーザーの転送]When[データの保存]Choose. Important note: You have not yet selected the users you want to transfer.[転送]Buttons are below all user account icons on this screen.

Select whether this is the source or target of the data transfer. In this case, that is the source.

Then select the account you want to transfer.

On the target switch, repeat the process, but select the target instead of the source.

OTA (wireless) transfer between two consoles is actually very quick and easy. However, there are pitfalls. If you are not a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber and you are using the cloud save feature, the saved game data will be deleted from the original Switch.

Also note that this is a one-user process at a time, so it must be repeated for each user account on the switch, and each user account requires a real Nintendo account login (no, not the same). No, yes, it’s confusing).

Details of Nintendo Switch:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/gaming/how-to-transfer-your-nintendo-switch-account-game-saves-to-a-new-switch/

