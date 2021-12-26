CES 2022: The 5 Most Weird Products We Can’t Wait for





CES 2022 represents the greatest technological convergence of the year. It’s the culmination of the latest and greatest technology, from the best TVs and headphones to air fryer, AR headsets and much more. But the most exciting thing about the Consumer Electronics Show is that you have no idea what to expect.

This is even more apparent at CES 2022, which celebrates its New Year on January 5th. At a glance at the winners of this year’s CES 2022 Innovation Awards, you’ll be lost in a sea of ​​promising new technologies. Functional, intriguing, or totally weird.

And that’s the most quirky bunch we want to spotlight right now. CES 2022 will undoubtedly host the long-awaited product focus that everyone will pay attention to. However, I think the following five products are also noteworthy because they raise their eyebrows due to their differences in eyebrows and their individuality.

Bird buddy

(Image credit: Bird Buddy)

The first on our list is Bird Buddy. We love the name, but the product itself is even more appealing. Until now, bird feeders haven’t been accurately mounted on our “AI-fication” radar, but Bird Buddy shows that fledgling technology is promising.

At the most basic level, Bird Buddy can connect to Wi-Fi to notify you when seeds are low in stock or when a bird flies into the view of the device’s built-in camera. However, Bird Buddy’s approach to gamification, the act of encouraging routine or routine activities through concrete and satisfying feedback or reward systems, can prepare the backyard for the future of birdwatching. increase.

The best thing about Bird Buddy is that AI recognizes over 1,000 species of birds and stores the bird photos in a checklist-like collection accessible from the app. Think of Pokemon GO. However, there are few ostriches and many warblers with blue crests.

Flick twist

(Image credit: Flic)

Here are devices that address basic accessibility issues with respect to smart home technology. Many of us take smart home setups for granted, but when visiting friends and family, certain setups can be more complicated than necessary if you are not yet tech-savvy. ..

Enter the flick twist. This ergonomic wall-mounted smart home device takes advantage of intuitive push-and-rotation capabilities to control various elements of your smart home, such as lighting, TV volume, and song selection.

Perhaps the real genius of Flic Twist is that it can be used to circulate most, if not all, of smart home compatible devices. From there, the same intuitive control scheme is applied, depending on the device selected. In theory, this makes smart home controls much easier for anyone who doesn’t want to get lost in a list of menus, apps, and options.

iPetWeaR

(Image credit: ITRI)

Many of us love pets as if they were their own children. Pets have been a source of calm and comfortable welcome for us in these recent years of trials. So it’s great to see new technologies that can monitor their health where our own observations may not reveal potential problems.

That seems to be the goal of iPetWeaR. Coming from the Industrial Technology Research Institute, it is being claimed as the world’s first smart wearable for pets that uses “non-contact microphysiological radar detection technology” to monitor the health of pets in detail.

By pairing your smart device with the app, you can monitor your pet’s heart rate, sleep patterns, breathing rate, exact location and more. Not only does this help maintain a healthy lifestyle for your pet, but it also helps you track your pet if it goes missing.

Motion pillow 3

(Image credit: 10minds)

Cracking the cord into a full night’s sleep is a continuous mission for many, especially those suffering from respiratory problems and those who are constantly snorting. It is us (including this writer) that Motion Pillow 3 is of great help. On paper, it’s an impressive feat that sounds like a pillow with an airbag attached.

However, if you look closely, Motion Pillow 3 is a little more than that. The pillow actually detects the sound of snoring. The sound of snoring is picked up by another control unit. The console then signals the pillow to inflate the airbag to optimize sleep position and reduce or eliminate snoring altogether.

It should also benefit partners who are frustrated or worried about having to share a bed with the infamous snorer. And the best part is that Motion Pillow 3 can help develop better long-term sleep habits. As reported by Everyday Health, long-term snoring can lead to the development of arrhythmias, commonly known as arrhythmias. Therefore, helping to reduce snoring is only a net plus for Motion Pillow 3 users.

V board

(Image credit: HDVISION)

Finally, there are incredibly useful devices as many of us adapt to long-term telecommuting settings. The V-board consists of a camera and a pen that operate via an infrared sensor. Billed as an interactive whiteboard, the V-board transforms a compatible display into a pen-operable virtual screen.

The V-board camera detects the size of the display you want to control. From there, the user uses the software included with the V-board to turn the display into a digital whiteboard. It is ideal for use in online conference and classroom environments where traditional physical annotation methods may not be feasible or simply out of reach.

At the beginning of 2021, V Board’s Kickstarter campaign received more than five times the required funding. In other words, it will start shipping soon for early supporters. And hopefully it will soon be available at the retail level.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/ces-2022-the-5-quirkiest-products-we-cant-wait-to-see

