



Opinion: Another year is over, and in retrospect, there are the best (and worst) technical moments of 2021 in the line of last winners and losers of the year.

2021 was another year that was mostly driven to get stuck indoors, but nevertheless the tech world didn’t stop dropping some key headlines to get our attention. From the iPhone 13 to the striking Galaxy Z Flip 3, this year there wasn’t an incredible tech shortage (unless you consider the ongoing chip shortage), and it only takes into account mobile space.

As you can imagine, narrowing this list down to six entries took a lot of time and a lot of discussion, but I feel that these moments best encapsulate all of the 2021 technical disciplines. I am.

The best moments of 2021 Pixel 6

Starting from a more comfortable moment of the year, 2021 has had a lot of new phones to get excited about, especially with the breakthroughs in foldable technology, but 2021 is arguably the year of Pixel, especially its major competitor. was.

It took a long time to make Google’s own branded smartphone feel like a necessity, and it took many times to go back to the drawing board, but with the Pixel 6, all that effort has finally paid off. With the debut of Android 12 and the new “Material You” overlay, the Pixel 6 has made Apple spend that money. That was before I even mentioned the camera setup for this.

The old 12MP main sensor is gone and replaced by a more robust 50MP sensor. It works very well with Google’s math and produces the best smartphone shots I’ve ever seen.

Returning to MacBook Pro Forms

Apple’s MacBook series has already been on the rise since the company’s M1 chipset hit the market, but this year we can finally see the true potential of Apple Silicon in the revised MacBook Pro series. It was a year.

With an enhanced M1 Max chip inside, the 2021 MacBook Pro is up to 2.9 times faster than previous iterations, allowing you to do a day’s worth of work before you need to refill it. All of these features are great, but the real star of the show is the port back from the old MacBook.

Creators can now take advantage of full SD card slots and full-fledged HDMI output for presentations. This effectively gives you the opportunity to say goodbye to the dongle, which has been a necessity since Apple first abolished these ports. .. Simply put, the MacBook is back and better than ever.

Right to repair

In a world of increasing environmental concern from e-waste and mobile phone upgrades each year, the right to repair the movement allows users to service their technology without going through the complex channels set by the manufacturer. The purpose is to be able to provide. And in 2021, the movement was really boosted.

New legislation passed in the UK and EU requires certain manufacturers to have spare parts available for their products and to make the repair and replacement process easier for the general public to understand.

This doesn’t apply to all technologies, and while the law focuses primarily on white goods, it didn’t prevent other companies from taking action early.

Apple has announced a new “self-service repair” program. This program allows customers to order Apple the tools they need to repair their iPhone 12 or 13 themselves. This is a big step in the right direction and we hope more companies will continue to follow suit for the new year.

Worst technical moment in 2021 Chip shortage

Undoubtedly, the biggest and most lasting tech news of the year was the ongoing chip shortage that affected almost every conceivable market.

Not only has the lack of chips made it almost impossible to get almost everything from the Nintendo Switch OLED to the Apple Watch Series 7, but manufacturers also need to reduce production and rethink their goals for the near future. ..

Apple, in particular, has been hit hard by the lower-than-expected iPhone 13 sales shortage, which could have a significant impact on its plans for 2022.

The end of the LG phone

Considering that LG phones have always had a hard time opening a niche, even Sony phones and OnePlus phones, writing has been on the wall for quite some time, but 2021 The company’s smartphone division was finally over in the year.

This does not mean that I was happy to see the LG handset far away from it. LG was one of the few companies that was willing to try new ideas every year, even if some of the new ideas didn’t stick to landing. This is exactly the type of innovation the smartphone industry needs to keep things fresh.

But now that LG has entered the smartphone space, we wonder if other companies will pick up the mantle and continue to push the boundaries of smartphone design in 2022.

OnePlus Watch

Finally, and sadly, the OnePlus Watch could have had far more features. It’s a wearable alternative to the then stagnant Wear OS platform, but at a much lower price than its competitors. Instead, I got a smartwatch that has no personality and has less features than a cheap fitness tracker.

The OnePlus Watch is currently a cautious story for other companies. If you plan to release a product in a new sector, it’s not, so it’s better to make sure it’s a winning sale. To process.

Unless OnePlus plans to launch another attack on the wearable market, I think it’s best to keep the OnePlus Watch everywhere in 2021.

