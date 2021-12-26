Best post-Christmas sale from Walmart, Amazon, Best Buy and more





Did you get everything you want on your list? If Santa didn’t fulfill all his wishes this year, it’s time to heal himself and take advantage of the closeout price for everything that remains on his wishlist. Christmas may be over, but holidays aren’t over and I don’t have any savings. With so many people starting to return or exchange, retailers conclude this year with great post-Christmas and year-end savings events.

Below are some of my favorite deals at various retail stores. To help you get everything you want to bring in 2022, you’ll find great deals on home, technology, television, apparel, fitness and more below.

Best technical information

Selected as one of the top pair of the year, the Bose QuietComfort wireless earphones offer almost unmatched noise cancellation, especially at this affordable price. They even offer “quiet” and even “aware” modes in case you really want to hear better around you. Up to 6 hours of continuous playback is possible on a single charge, and a total of up to 18 hours can be charged. These buds provide a very clear Hi-Fi sound, but are a bit bulky and prioritize quality over versatility.

SanDisk

This solid-state drive features password protection and a carabiner loop to ensure the security of in-flight information and devices. It also has a read speed of up to 1050MB / sec and a write speed of up to 1000MB / sec. It is also durable, with up to 2 meters of fall protection and IP55 waterproof and dustproof treatment.

Tyler Lizenby / CNET

Stay connected to this 10-inch smart display with a 13-megapixel camera and built-in microphone for video calls with up to 50 people via Facebook Messenger, Zoom, or WhatsApp. It also functions as a digital photo frame when not in use.

Other technical information:

Home Walmart Deals

This smart clock features a 4-inch color display that displays time, weather, and family photos. You can also connect to speaker groups to play media in multiple rooms, including music, audiobooks, and podcasts.

Hoover

This carpet cleaner is designed to be easier to use than other models, and programming automatically mixes and distributes carpet cleaning solutions. The machine cleans when pushed forward and dries when pulled back. It also features a removable handle with a separate spray solution tank for spotting treatments set on pet stains. The nozzle is also removable, making it easy to clean the brush.

gravity

From white noise machines to sleep masks to medicines, there are plenty of sleep aids to help you try to get a good night’s sleep. However, if you’re wasting these things and looking for another solution, you really need a weighted blanket. Named after this year’s top weight blanket, Gravity manufactures a wide range of blankets, from full-sized comforters to small throws. And until December 31st, you’ll get all of them at 20% off.

More savings for home:

Best TV deals Samsung

Featuring a 4K anti-glare screen, this TV offers high-contrast images with motion enhancement and several image modes for optimal display such as standard, natural, movie, dynamic and film maker modes.

Best Fitness Deal Proform

This oval machine features 24 resistance levels, a 7-inch touch screen, two handgrip sensors to monitor your heart rate, a built-in fan with two speed settings, a built-in dual speaker, and more. It also comes with a 30-day iFIT membership that gives you access to a library of trainer-led interactive on-demand video workouts.

Hyper bicycle

This electric bike has a built-in flash mount 36V battery. It charges in 4 hours and runs about 20 miles. It features six different speeds, including pedal assist to assist you on steep slopes and an integrated LED display that tracks battery power and speed when commuting or leisure.

Other Fitness Deals:

Guess the best apparel deals

This versatile jacket has a glossy finish and features two zippered hand pockets and a removable hood. Medium weight, it provides excellent protection from the cold and elements.

