New phone? Don’t forget to transfer your Google Authenticator account





When setting up a new smartphone, don’t forget to transfer Google’s authentication system app.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

To protect your account, we recommend using a two-factor authentication app such as Google Authenticator (better than text). For users, it’s important to move information when getting a new smartphone such as the iPhone 13 or Pixel 6. For example (because it’s a holiday, many people get upgrades!).

Naomi Antonino / CNET

Doing so will allow you to access the two-element code and sign in to those accounts on your new phone. Without these codes, you may be locked out of your online account. Thankfully, you can easily transfer your account from one phone to another on both iPhone and Android.

Two-factor authentication adds an additional layer of security to your online account by requiring a randomly generated 6-digit code after you enter your password. As privacy concerns continue to grow in post-breach breaches, two-factor authentication (and password managers) is important to help enhance online security by making it difficult for others to hijack your account. It’s a step.

Most websites offer the option to receive a 2FA code using a dedicated app such as SMS text message or Google Authenticator, but we do not recommend using SMS. Hackers have had a lot of success in tricking wireless operators into switching SIM cards associated with personal phone numbers to receive the two-element code sent to your phone number. In 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account was taken over after the mobile phone’s SIM card was changed.

It can be frustrating if you are locked out of your account because you skipped this step.

Jason Cipriani / CNET

Here’s what you need to do to transfer your account from one phone to another: It shouldn’t take too long, but it’s a good idea to set aside time so that everything goes smoothly.

Use the import tool to speed up the process

If you want to switch from one Android smartphone to another, use the app’s forwarding tool to make your life easier. Check for updates on the Android Play Store or iPhone App Store to make sure your older smartphone has the latest version of the authentication system. You will also need to install the authentication system on your new mobile phone. For iPhone or Android, please download from here.

Then follow these steps on your old phone

1. Open Authenticator, tap the three-dot menu icon, then[アカウントの転送]Tap.

2.[アカウントのエクスポート]Select and enter your PIN code when prompted.

3. Select the account you want to transfer and[次へ]Tap.

Now that you can import your existing account, transferring your Authenticator has never been easier.

Jason Cipriani / CNET on a new phone

1. Open the authentication system and[開始]Tap and

2.[既存のアカウントをインポートしますか？]Tap. It’s at the bottom of the screen.

3.[QRコードのスキャン]Choose.

Older phones may have one or more QR codes to scan. Follow the prompts to end the transfer process. A confirmation prompt is displayed each time the transfer is successful.

iPhone users need to perform some additional steps.

Angela Lange / CNET old school method still works

Even if the forwarding tool doesn’t work, you can still set up your Authenticator using the old method of manually forwarding accounts one by one. Here’s what you need to do to transfer your Google account:

1. Install Authenticator on your new phone.

2. On your computer, go to Google’s two-step verification site and log in to your Google account.

When moving Google Authenticator, make sure you have both your old and new smartphones nearby.

Screenshots by Jason Cipriani / CNET

3.[認証システム]In the app section[電話の変更]Click. Select the type of phone you want to use and follow the prompts. If you want to completely disable Google Authenticator, click the trash can icon to confirm your decision. Google will then return to deliver the 2FA code via SMS.

4. Open the authentication system app on your new phone and open it[開始]>[バーコードのスキャン]Tap. Scan the QR code displayed on Google’s website with the authentication system app and enter the 6-digit code to verify that everything is working properly. Once that is done, the code on the old device will be invalid.

Repeat this process for each service you currently use with your Google Authenticator, such as Apple, Facebook, Dropbox, and Amazon. Do not remove the Authenticator app from your old phone until you have moved all your accounts to your new phone. If you don’t delete it, you’ll be locked out of those accounts and no one wants it.

Now that you have migrated Google Authenticator to your new smartphone, take the time to learn all the hidden features of your iPhone or learn the hidden features of Android. Still trying to figure out what to do with that old phone? There are some suggestions for iPhone and Android as well.

Learn smart gadgets and internet tips and tricks with this fun and original how-to.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/new-phone-remember-to-transfer-your-google-authenticator-accounts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos