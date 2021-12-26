This is the most underrated Android phone in 2021





The last 12 months have been very good for the phone. We welcomed the excellent Samsung Galaxy S21, the class-leading iPhone 13 Pro Max, the smart Google Pixel 6 Pro, and the sophisticated OnePlus 9 Pro as top-notch flagship phones and entrants on the best phone list. But despite the critics’ praise, I feel that one phone has been overlooked.

In a review of the Oppo Find X3 Pro in early 2021, he lyrically said it was one of the best Android smartphones to buy right now and fits the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra’s rivals. Other tech sites, such as my brother TechRadar, also praised FindX3 Pro, so I wasn’t the only one.

But over the years, Find X3 Pro didn’t get featured in many of the best phone summaries, discounted the best phones on the UK list, or got a lot of talk about it. In comparison, the aforementioned flagship mobile phones have increased interest after launch. This is understandable to some extent, given that Find X3 Pro was never released in the United States. It also shares many components with the OnePlus 9 Pro (phone makers share a parent company). This is £ 829 cheaper than Find X3 Pro’s expensive £ 1,099.

As an aside, I feel that Oppo Find X3 Pro has been overlooked this year as well, but it’s sad because it’s a very good phone.

All the best specs

(Image credit: Tom’s guide)

To get started, Oppo Find X3 Pro has an enviable spec sheet. The Snapdragon 888 chip supports 12GB of RAM and 256GB of healthy storage space. When combined with a 6.7-inch QHD + AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate that can be dynamically adapted to phone usage thanks to the LTPO panel, the Find X3 Pro feels very fast — sometimes almost too fast, some Swipe through the app with a zipper that sounds pretty licked.

The build quality is also excellent and the display is gently curved into a glass chassis that integrates the camera module. That is, the bumps on the camera are kept to a minimum. Sure, the shiny silver-gray model I have sucks fingerprints, but I think it looks very comfortable.

Speaking of cameras, they are great, they provide the images out there on the best camera phones. They are second to none on the Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 13 Pro, but I think they are a valuable competitor in the overall phone photos of the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Then choose the camera performance of the Find X3 Pro over the OnePlus 9 Pro. The latter color reproduction is not my preference.

(Image credit: Future)

Find X3 Pro is by no means perfect. Battery life may be extended. The keyboard is too low for the fingerprint scanner, as a simple finger slide can insert a custom Color OS sticker with embarrassing results. On the phone screen.

If not, I’ve found that Find X3 Pro is great and I’ve been using it much longer than usual as a person testing many phones.

High tech showcase

(Image credit: Future)

But the real kicker is how Oppo Find X3 Pro drives far more innovation than you can see. The integrated camera module mentioned above wasn’t what I saw on any other phone, and it seems that a lot of research was needed to get it right. Some people may not like the look or claim that the camera layout is too similar to the iPhone. But I think it’s great because my fingers don’t get caught on the edge of the module. Makes it easier to hold the phone.

And then there is the microscope camera. It facilitates real micrographs and allows you to see the fibers of the shirt and the layers of wood on the surface of the table. Yes, it’s a gimmick and difficult to use correctly, but it actually feels different from a matte macro lens or a boosted telephoto camera. With some evolution, this type of camera has been able to produce very impressive shots that could only be dreamed of riding a DSLR.

Then use the same Sony sensor for the ultra wide-angle lens and the main lens. This is also the case with the OnePlus 9 Pro. As a result, there is no actual color shift when snapping ultra-wide photos compared to the photos on the main camera. This makes the ultra-wide camera much easier to use than other phones. I didn’t like the change in color and sharpness that I got when I switched to an ultra-wide camera on another phone. Often I prefer to go back to fit in the frame of the main camera.

The camera can also capture native 10-bit color photos, which will probably be a color-rich photo that can be viewed on a 10-bit display. There is no big difference between standard photos and 10-bit photos. The screen quality of Oppo is quite similar to the OnePlus 9 Pro. Both are great.

(Image credit: Tom’s guide)

But it still shows that Oppo is driving innovation to provide displays that can do more than rival handsets. Also, the screen touch sampling rate is 240Hz, which makes it very responsive.

There is also a custom smart feature that adjusts the sharpness of the video and upmixes standard dynamic range content to high dynamic range. There are other options for fine-tuning the always-on display, and in my opinion it has a customization advantage over the OnePlus 9 Pro. None of these are essential features, but they show how generous Oppo is with technology options and are exploring different approaches to innovation and design.

(Image credit: Future)

This is not a big surprise to me. On the phone’s predecessor, the Oppo Find X2 Pro, I saw this tip with a nice vegan leather back, bourgeoisie design, a great display, and sadly the excellent 5x telephoto camera dropped by Find. X3 Pro. However, this shows that Oppo is ready to try out its flagship phone features and provide truly exciting smartphones rather than repetitive ones, rather than building on previous successes. I’m really looking forward to what Oppo Find X4 brings to the table.

As such, the Oppo Find X3 Pro is a great overall phone and a sophisticated tech showcase that shouldn’t be overlooked.

Yes, it’s expensive, but if you find a good deal on it, it’s still worth your consideration. And Oppo as a whole continues to be one of the notable smartphone brands in 2022. Especially if you devised a foldable cell phone in the form of Oppo Find N.

