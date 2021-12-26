Molecules that completely shrink prostate cancer in just 50 days





Sudhir Kumar Jain, IIT-GN Director, currently appointed Vice President of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), elaborated on topics related to diversity and research institutes with IANS.

Interview excerpt:

Q. Has the research and innovation of IIT Gandhinagar made the lives of the general public easier and more convenient?

A. Our IIT team has discovered a new molecule called “J54”. This has shown great efficacy in completely reducing tumors (prostate cancer) in just 50 days. One of our PhD graduates and her supervisor has developed a non-electric, affordable water purification system that can remove over 99% of bacteria. Very useful in undeveloped remote areas where drinking water is scarce. Another research team invented a virtual reality (VR) -based treadmill exercise platform to prevent the risk of fatal accidents from excessive exercise.

Q. You are BHU’s new VC, how do you see this role?

A. I am very proud to partner with BHU, an institution of amazing heritage, reputation and scale. We look forward to working with students and colleagues to take BHU to the next level and promote it to the world’s most prestigious university league. I also want to engage and partner with a large network of prominent graduates and aspirants for BHU’s progress and rejuvenation.

Q. What is IIT-GN’s most ambitious plan?

A. We are working with C-DAC to install a 650TF supercomputing system in our laboratory under the National Supercomputing Mission.

Q. Is IIT-GN conducting research and innovation to fight Corona?

A. We have developed a unique antiviral surface coating material that is highly effective against non-pathogenic viruses. The team is testing a coating against the coronavirus. After one coating, it keeps the virus away for days.

Another team has developed a “COVID-19 Dashboard” to help contain community infections. Another team has developed an artificial intelligence-based deep learning tool to detect Covid-19 from chest x-ray images. It can be used for a quick preliminary diagnosis before a medical test.

Q. What are the major achievements of IIT-GN?

A. We are one of the most globalized campuses in the country. Eighty-five percent of our faculty members have a degree from an overseas institution or have postdoctoral experience. More than 40% of undergraduate students study abroad, 10% of faculty members are appointed interdisciplinarily, nearly 14% of IIT-GN academic advisors come from outside the discipline, and 13% of research publications are interdisciplinary. is. Almost 21% of authors and projects have interdisciplinary PIs and collaborative PIs.

Q. How did the corona and blockade affect the functioning of the institute?

A. Like the rest of the world, pandemics have had a huge impact on our business. However, we have implemented strict safety protocols and now almost all community members are fully vaccinated. Most of our students are back on campus. In January, we will shift to full face-to-face education.

Q. What is IIT-GN doing to make India an “aatmanirbhar”?

A. On the research side, apart from the examples I have already mentioned, the research team recently developed a new class of boron-based nanoadditives for fuels used in space and defense applications. It is an energy efficient fuel and is a breakthrough product because it is extremely lightweight and helps bring additional payloads / satellites into orbit.

Many of our students chose entrepreneurship and founded startups early in their careers in areas such as ground penetrating radar (GPR) technology, 3D concrete printing technology, FinTech, and fiber optic sensor technology. We have established the IIT Ganginagar Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center (IIEC), an incubation center that promotes innovation, entrepreneurship and technology commercialization.

Q. Is IIT-GN doing great international cooperation? If so, for what?

A. Our international cooperation extends to more than 40 universities, industries and R & D organizations around the world for students and faculty, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Israel, Japan, Italy and South Korea. I am. Exchange and research cooperation. Internationalization is woven into the entire academic experience at IITGN. 10-15% of our faculty members visit faculty mainly from abroad.

