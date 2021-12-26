That’s how I caught him on a plane over Missouri





Nothing can escape the eyes of Google Earth. Popular satellite imagery tools are becoming the most successful curiosity and treasure hunters ever. In addition to its long history of discoveries fueled in recent years by prison camps, oil fields, geography, or even the forgotten parts of the Great Wall, there are now amazing discoveries: bombing, apparently complete stealth B- 2 Fly over Missouri.

Given previous captures, the B-2, a ship with a millionaire budget, would be less relevant without the fact that the Spirit was precisely designed to act as a stealth bomber capable of avoiding anti-aircraft. Approach the aircraft without any defense and risk. enemy.

Go for a walk in Missouri

The discovery of the brand new B-2 in the middle of the vast, barren North American countryside, collected by Google Earth, is a credit to the presenter of My Garden Channel, a YouTube channel that specializes in gardening and plant care. Now jumped into fame because of his ability to find a fighter jet. It’s very funny, you have a stealth bomber flying over a farmhouse, it looks like a fumigant, it’s a joke.

Without a doubt, the My Garden Channel presenter will also provide coordinates of where the bombers are located so that all users can appear on their expedition to Google Earth. The bomber was in flight when it was captured by the Google satellite. .. Farm in Missouri near Kansas City: 39 01 18.5N 93 35 40.5W The presenter of My Garden Channel warns that the image must be compatible on May 5, 2016.

The discovery is interesting, especially given the special stealth of the B-2 stealth, but in reality Missouri is the least strange point to find it. Just 20 miles south of where Google captured it, as Popular Science explains, is Whiteman Air Force Base, home of the Spirit. As detailed by B-2’s prime contractor, the aerospace company Northrop Grumman, the bomber stands out exactly for its unique stealth characteristics that allow it to penetrate the most sophisticated defenses. increase.

The bomber first flew over 30 years ago in the 1990s, launching a coalition operation from Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri to Kosovo and more than 31 hours of mission. Northrop Grumman details on its website that the aircraft is about 21 meters long, 5.2 meters high, and has a wingspan of 52.4 meters. Above 15,200 meters above sea level, it cost at least $ 2.1 billion initially, according to Atlantic.

