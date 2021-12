Types and trends of 2021 biometric security technologies

December 26, 2021 by Analytics Insight Biometrics Security aims to answer this question by linking proof of identity to our bodies and behavioral patterns.

Biometrics is emerging as an advanced layer of security systems for many individuals and businesses. With a unique identifier for your biology and behavior, this may look absolutely certain. However, biometrics pays a lot of attention to their use as stand-alone authentication.

Modern cybersecurity is focused on mitigating the risks of this powerful security solution. Traditional passwords have been a weakness in security systems. Biometrics aims to answer this question by linking proof of identity to our bodies and behavioral patterns.

3 types of biometric security

They can have other applications, but biometrics are commonly used in security, and in most cases biometrics can be divided into three groups.

1. Biological biometrics use traits at the genetic and molecular levels. These may include functions such as DNA and blood that may be evaluated through fluid samples.

2. Morphological biometrics include body structure. You can map more physical properties such as eyes, fingerprints, face shapes and use them in your security scanner.

3. Behavioral biometrics are based on patterns that are unique to each person. If these patterns are tracked, how you walk, talk, and type on the keyboard can show your identity.

Trend 1 of this technology.Mobile payment

Mobile payments are considered to be more secure than card payments because they may be able to verify the identity of the buyer using biometric technology.

2. Online banking

Biometric data used to identify users (especially facial recognition and retinal scans) is now considered one of the key biometric trends in global internet banking.

3. Immigration services

Biometric passenger identification systems have become one of the major innovations at airports, customs, and other checkpoints around the world. Facial recognition technology and fingerprints are used for passenger boarding and baggage check-in.

4. Cover government needs

Biometric data is increasingly being used for border control and counterterrorism purposes. These can be used by law enforcement agencies to identify people with high accuracy.

The state also uses biometric technology for forensic purposes. The use of biometrics in forensics is useful because it allows you to identify an individual and identify their involvement or non-participation in a particular crime. Before, during, or after a particular incident, you can reveal the relationship between a particular person and any action, event, place, or another person.

5. Staff management

Biometric HR solutions provide more accurate attendance information, eliminate unnecessary payroll costs, and reduce labor costs. It also reduces operating costs by eliminating the need for ID cards and key fobs.

