These are the first things to do on Pixel, Samsung Galaxy and other new Android smartphones





There are several important steps between getting and activating a new phone and making it your own. Follow and set up emails, messages and even your home screen on your Android smartphone.

Before you start, please note that these recommendations are intended to be used after you have completed the initial setup that your Android phone will complete. Think of these steps as an extension of the default settings and provide the foundation for a new device.

Find and install the app on your new Android smartphone

When setting up a new Android smartphone, you have two options. Run a clean setup or restore the backup from another device. If you decide to do a clean setup on your new Android smartphone, don’t worry. You can still find all the apps you previously installed on other devices.

If your old device is an Android smartphone, you can see previously downloaded apps from your new device. If your old device is an iPhone, you’ll need to manually find the previously installed app.

If your older device is an Android smartphone, here’s how to download the app:

Access the Google Play Store on your device. Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner.[アプリとデバイスの管理]Find and tap. Tap the “Installed” button and in the pop-up menu at the bottom[インストールされていません]Choose. Read the list and tap the checkbox for the app you want to install on this device. When all the apps you need are checked, tap the download icon at the top of the screen. Note: This icon will appear as soon as you check one or more apps in the list.Set up messaging apps and email Set up preferred messaging services

More than ever, everyone seems to be using a different messaging service. Some prefer to use good old SMS apps such as Google Messenger and other proprietary apps, while others prefer to use more encrypted messaging apps such as Telegram.

If you can’t decide which messaging app can handle both SMS and RCS messages, we recommend getting Google Messages from the Play Store. The design is clean, simple and easy to use. When you install Google Messages for the first time, you will see a pop-up asking if you want to opt in to the message chat service. Please be willing to agree, as this will enable RCS messaging, add another element to your communication, and enable read receipts, reactions, and other great features. This feature is available when you send a message to another user using an Android device that also has RCS messaging enabled.

You can also set Google Messages as your default messaging app. Here’s how to do this:

Proceed to device settings. Scroll down and tap until you find the app.[デフォルトのアプリを選択]or[デフォルトのアプリを選択]Find and tap the button. Tap the SMS app and on the next screen[メッセージ]Choose. Note: Some devices, such as Galaxy devices, will show different message options. Look for the one with the Google message icon.

Make sure all messaging services are downloaded and logged in to all of them, whatever you decide to use. By doing this, you can avoid missing messages that others are trying to send to you while setting up your new device.

Set up your email service and log in

Similarly, you need to make sure that all your email services are set up and running on your Android smartphone and keep the loop. You may be using Gmail and Microsoft Outlook, or you may have multiple Gmail accounts. In any case, email accounts are very quick to set up and run.

On newer Android devices, you can usually sign in to your email account with the required initialization process, but you may go unnoticed and go to the next step to miss the settings for multiple email accounts. Here’s how to add a Gmail account:

Visit the Gmail app on Android. Tap your profile picture in the upper right corner.[別のアカウントを追加]Tap. Select Google. Note: You can add other email services to Gmail to keep all your emails in one place. To do this, select your preferred email service instead of Google in the list provided. You may be required to verify your identity by entering your lock screen PIN or other information. Then enter your Google account credentials. Note: You may need to verify your identity again. This time, you need to choose a verification method such as two-factor authentication. Customize your Android home screen

The device home screen is one of the first things you see when you unlock your Android smartphone. In that case, you need to customize the home screen to your liking. This is one of the easiest ways to do it on your Samsung Galaxy device or Pixel.

Move apps

Immediately, you can easily move the app on the screen. To do this, press and hold any app or folder. Once you’ve indicated that the app is selected, you can drag your finger on the screen to place it elsewhere.

To create a folder, tap one app and drag it onto another. This keeps your apps organized and keeps everything on your home screen clean.

Customize the app drawer

On many devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy S21, all installed apps will appear on the second page of the home screen. Here’s how to change that setting on your Galaxy device:

Swipe down and tap the settings gear to proceed to settings. Find and tap the home screen. Tap the home screen layout.this[ホームとアプリ]Change to the screen.

Google’s Pixel line automatically uses the app drawer, so you don’t need to change this setting.

Change wallpaper

Another way to customize the home screen of your Android device is to change the wallpaper. On most Android devices, just press and hold the home screen and look for “wallpaper”. Tap that option to display another screen where you can choose from pre-installed wallpapers or upload your own wallpaper.

Google Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus8 Familiarize yourself with the camera controls on your new Android smartphone

For me, this is one of the most important steps. All manufacturers take a different approach to the camera software for new Android phones. For example, Galaxy devices are very different from the standard Android Pixel camera experience. Also, depending on the version of your device, there may be additional controls for each camera.

Getting used to the camera controls on your device is very easy and will take some time to complete. Use the device shortcut or find the camera app icon in the app drawer and open the camera app on your device. On many devices, such as Google’s Pixel and Samsung Galaxy S21, you can double-tap the power button to quickly access the camera on your new Android smartphone.

The basics are the same, such as the shutter button from the middle to the bottom and some zoom options. On the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 8, additional camera options such as image ratio and flash appear at the top of the screen, but on the new Pixel smartphones, these options are hidden behind the settings cog. If you play with it, you can immediately get a feel for it. It doesn’t take long to learn how to use the camera on your new Android phone.

Google Pixel 6 Samsung Galaxy S21 OnePlus 8

Note: In the Pixel 6 camera screenshot above, the menu appears to cover the entire viewfinder screen. This is a drop-down menu that is open for illustration purposes and is normally hidden.

In general, we recommend using cloud services to back up your photos and memories. Most Android devices, including the Google Pixel, come with Google Photos pre-installed. To back up your photos, you may need to open Google Photos and agree to the terms and conditions displayed. Once complete, all your photos will be safe and healthy in the cloud and easy to share with others. Needless to say, you can edit your photos and get regular summaries of past images. In many cases, it will be a cool piece.

In most cases, setting up a new device tends to take a long time. But these are things you can set up and learn right away, which will allow you to start running on your new Android phone.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. more.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://9to5google.com/2021/12/25/these-are-the-first-things-you-should-do-on-pixel-samsung-galaxy-and-other-new-android-phones/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos