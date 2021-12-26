Google Pixel 6 faces sensor issues and breaks auto-rotation





The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may still be out of the oven, but for some users who are forced to deal with a nasty bug in their cell phones that don’t actually disappear, their novelty is waning. increase. According to Android’s Police report, both models of Google’s latest flagship model tend to have nasty bugs in their software, the hardest hit being the device’s auto-rotation feature. The December patch for Android has already been released to handle some of the major bugs in the series, but it doesn’t fix everything with long shots, it’s not a recurring issue of auto-rotation, and users Turn the phone screen back to landscape or portrait. The problem seems to be due to a communication failure between the Pixel 6’s onboard physical sensor and the software. From time to time, the device does not appear to be able to read the data provided by some of these sensors: gyroscopes, accelerometers, and compasses. This was discovered by running a test in the Sensor Test app and discovering that feedback from the sensor could fail. It is the gyroscope and accelerometer that detect when the screen automatically flips, and the system cannot read it. With the data provided by these sensors, the device has no way of knowing if the smartphone is placed vertically or horizontally. Pixel 6 and 6 Pro users complain that smartphones often don’t work properly when using navigation apps such as Google Maps. Shows which direction they are facing on the map. The small pointer either rotates in any direction or points in the wrong direction at rest, making it even more difficult to understand how to move from point A to point B.

This is due to lack of feedback from the compass sensor inside the device, similar to the auto-rotation bug.

So far, Google hasn’t contacted us about these persistent sensor-related issues, but hopefully the tech giant has prepared another Android patch for the Pixel 6 series, which is the most frustrating one. We are already working hard to resolve the (small) bugs only once!

