Innovation districts emerging across the country and around the world are part of the recognition that close physical collaboration can drive creativity. Bringing innovative-minded people together in a close urban cluster dedicated to inspiration, imagination and ingenuity is a complete genius. It can foster formal and informal connections that generate great ideas.

Ask a random respondent to list some innovation districts. That way, their ideas can be drawn to the beach. San Francisco, Seattle, Boston, and Brooklyn can be named before other roses. But as innovation districts sprout all over the country, central America hasn’t succumbed to seducing the resources, businesses, and technological infrastructure needed to attract talent to their ingenuity outpost. Hmm.

Invite talent

Want an example? Quoting Cincinnati, many are more likely to imagine a huge soap company, a huge grocery chain, and even a 5-way chili. However, the Ancient Ohio River Front City officially launched the Cincinnati Innovation District (CID) last year, a partnership involving the Governor and Deputy Governor of Ohio, Jobs Ohio, the University of Cincinnati, and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. As envisioned, CIDs serve as a starting point for helping companies of all sizes, including giant P & Gs and Krogers, to attract talent and build partnerships that drive innovation.

Daniel J, Executive Director of CID. While Adams’ most famous innovation hub has gained extensive exposure, what really matters is maintaining and expanding its talent base not only here in Cincinnati, but throughout the heart. .. .. Given the pace of change, we aim to facilitate the adaptability of our skills to the ever-changing world of technology. Interdisciplinary research institutes such as the Digital Futures Complex were built in the area to help drive this digital transformation.

Competitiveness

In Fort Wayne, Indiana, the second largest city in Hoosier, a huge industrial campus that once housed GE once employed up to 40% of city workers. Today, one of the largest Midwestern development projects is transforming into ElectricWorks, a 1.2 million square foot, 18-building, mixed-use innovation district. The campus will house a STEAM school, coworking space, food hall, farmers market and ultimately housing. Phase I of the multi-stage project at the southwestern tip of the city’s revitalizing city is expected to be completed next fall.

Doit Best Corp., India’s largest privately held company, will move its international headquarters to ElectricWorks at that time. The move will enable the company’s CEO, Dan Starr, to continue to grow and provide the best possible service and support for independent home refurbishment businesses around the world.

Electric Works is a unique and innovative project. We are confident that moving our global headquarters there will give Do it Best a competitive edge as we have maintained our roots in a community called our hometown for 75 years.

Collaborative space

In Houston, Texas, the former Sears-owned six-story corporate building was converted to Aeon. Goal: Attract urban academic, corporate, and entrepreneurial leaders to a 266,000-square-foot structure. Here, communal spaces and programs are established with the idea of ​​facilitating innovation. At the midpoint of Houston’s four-mile-long innovation corridor, Aeon accommodates incubator space and plays a key role in the innovation district of the 12-city block.

Jan E, Executive Director of Ions. Odegard states that Houston has always been regarded as an energy, cancer treatment, and aerospace destination. But beyond that, she observes that Houston was not seen as a destination for technology and innovation. There is a good ecosystem for start-ups and innovations in the region, but it is not recognized as such. Ion exists to raise awareness and provide a central location for strategic partners that are geographically dispersed.

