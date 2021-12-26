The Web3 boom is bringing American culture war to the tech industry





The movement of Web3 and cryptocurrencies are causing cracks in the software industry. Insiders are worried that the debate is now more about political value than technology and is driving polarization. They say that if compromises become impossible, Web3 will not actually improve and undermine innovation.

If you’ve spent the past year or so online, you’ve never escaped the hype about cryptocurrencies, NFTs, so-called Web3 in general. With celebrities such as Reese Witherspoon and Gwyneth Paltrow on the rise, El Salvador has recently become the first country to make Bitcoin legal tender.

Backlash is also inevitable. NFT projects from Lindsay Lohan and Stanley’s real estate have encountered ridicule and vitriol. The word Kickstarter plans to pivot a crowdfunding platform to help blockchain has been disappointed or disgusted by many on social media.

Web3 fans believe that cryptocurrencies and NFTs are a precursor to technological moves that can decentralize finance and commerce, empower users, and confuse Google, Facebook, and more. Skeptics believe that the benefits of Web3 are unproven or unrealistic, as cryptocurrency scams are rampant and blockchain harms the environment through power consumption.

Now, insiders in the tech industry say the debate about cryptocurrencies is coming back as developers increasingly favor Web3. Twitter is full of anecdotal evidence that developers quit when employers adopted cryptocurrencies, even if executives from companies such as Amazon and Facebook took on new jobs in the industry. Even Bitcoin and crypto vocal fans like Elon Musk and Jack Dorsey have rebounded after suggesting that Web3 is being hyped.

Importantly, according to insiders, this growing crack is as relevant to politics as technology, and interest in and skepticism about cryptocurrencies is a statement of values ​​that could force developers to fight their peers. Is considered.

According to some insiders, this is a real big picture risk.

The more polarized the debate, and the more people who strongly sympathize with the pros and cons of cryptocurrencies, the harder it is to have an honest dialogue in the industry about technology promises and consider their harm. The rise of crypto fraud and other bad behavior on the blockchain.

Some are worried that this disparity will be disastrous for technology in the long run. If you avoid even mild or reasonable skepticism about Web3, the dangers will be even greater and will grow as you grow, insiders say. Conversely, if Web3 skeptics are willing to appreciate the benefits of the technology itself, they say the industry could run the risk of throwing the proverbial baby into the bath.

Kelsey Hightower, Google’s principal engineer, said: “If that works, you need to know how it works so that you can actually take part in the action and play off. But from a place of ignorance, one of these options You can’t get it. “

Web3 is a matter of polarization

Intense debate is common in the tech industry, where developers endlessly discuss the benefits of Macs and PCs, Android and iPhones, and whether to put tabs and spaces on each new line of code.

What highlights the crypto debate is that cryptocurrencies themselves are becoming an increasingly political issue in a way that is not cleanly broken in line with political party policies. Former Democratic presidential candidate and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton explained that she sees Bitcoin as a danger, and Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis has worked with Democratic Senator Ron Wyden. Proposed a new tax system for cryptocurrencies.

Some tech people are worried that this may bring a fierce polarization that saturates American politics to the heart of the software industry, making it difficult to have a sincere discussion on this issue. ..

“It’s very polarized,” said Tracy King, a software engineer at startup Xplor. King said he added “.eth” to Twitter’s display name to show that it supports the Ethereum blockchain and caused a surprising amount of blowback. “I’ve experienced people who thought they were friends called me and blocked me as’Sakura of Web3′,” she said.

Kelly Vaughn, a prominent software developer and co-founder of gift card startup Govalo, experienced a similar fallout after tweeting about his interest in wanting to know more about Web3. “I know I have a large audience, which always brings individuals with strong opinions on both sides of the fence, but I definitely didn’t expect a backlash right outside the gate.” Said Bourne.

“It feels like everything is very political here,” Ann Griffin, product manager at Priceline, a travel booking site, told insiders. “Using technology that is changing the world, as in the very early stages, puts people at a disadvantage.”

On the contrary, even optimistic skeptics of cryptocurrencies are hesitant to challenge, some insiders say. Liz Fong-Jones, a well-known developer of employee activity at Google, said he was worried about losing potential clients and future investors because he was critical of cryptocurrencies. rice field.

“The moment you say something negative about cryptocurrencies, there will soon be someone who picks up what you have to say,” von Jones told insiders. “I’m not always harassing enough to suck up the oxygen in the room,” he said.

If Procrypt Camp doesn’t take seriously concerns about environmental damage, fraud, hoaxes, and other dangers and risks associated with the Web3 boom, Anil Dash, CEO of co-coding platform Glitch, said: .. It will be so difficult to fill the division.

“We never realized that the Web3 community empowered not only scammers and scammers, but also those who were really trying to abuse this technology,” Dash said. “There was so much harm for all the good that it achieved, so I think I have anxiety and sadness and the rest of the responsibility for it.”

