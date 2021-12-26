David Schnauer: A disappointing lack of New Zealand’s economic ambitions





With more investment, New Zealand businesses will be able to reach out to the stars from home.Photo / Twitter, Rocket Lab

Chris Keel’s Herald’s article on December 2nd about the high value of New Zealand technology being sold for foreign interests was thought-provoking.

This article describes a report commissioned by Clare Capital for Callaghan Innovation’s technology sector in New Zealand. Their report acknowledges that the value of New Zealand technology sold abroad is skyrocketing.

Claire and other commentators quoted in the article all strongly support the value and number of New Zealand tech companies sold offshore.

Their case is stated as follows. Revenue) … will be reinvested in the local ecosystem. “

Rocket Lab’s Peter Beck is quoted in similar terms. “As Kiwi, we are good at technology, but we are … a small country … we must also realize that when technology companies succeed, they need to be globalized. And when they globalize, we should celebrate it and not lament that we have lost another New Zealand company. “

Therefore, New Zealand’s technology department sees itself as the development of ideas. And if some of those ideas turn out to be world-leading, they should usually be sold to foreign profits for exploitation.

What a pity that our ambitions as a nation are so low! What is New Zealand’s biggest goal? Do you own a coffee bar and child care center and continue to be a small business country?

F & P Healthcare is the leading technology company remaining in New Zealand. This proves that locally-based technology has matured here and can be successful.

If we had 20 equivalent technology companies, New Zealand’s commercial sector would be dramatically ahead.

Why can offshore profits take advantage of them because we sell off the brightest and best commercial opportunities? What do we need to change, so do we hold and take advantage of these precious opportunities ourselves?

This problem arose in 1975 when Sir Robert Muldoon’s government abolished the funded old-age pension. Without institutional savings, New Zealand has since lacked a pool of funds to fund our commercial sector.

KiwiSaver started long after and is still voluntary. Contribution is low and tax incentives are inadequate. Had New Zealand maintained its compulsory aging since 1975, the total amount of money accumulated so far would probably have exceeded $ 1 trillion. Some of this domestic investment would have provided sufficient capital for technological development.

However, without sufficient local capital, our commercial sector was often listed abroad or sold abroad.

This is a tragedy for New Zealand and can only begin to reverse by mandating KiwiSaver and steadily increasing its contribution to Australia.

If this is done and significant local capital is created, the horizons of technology investors can be long. As soon as their latest startup promises, they may be less likely to look abroad.

How did New Zealanders accumulate wealth without savings? Answer-By buying a home; and rewarding them for their lifetime. After that, they retire, miniaturize, and use the rest of their sales as retirement nest eggs. Housing is New Zealand’s main “investment”.

Unfortunately, homes (once built) do not produce wealth in the country. They only generate capital gains for the owner. If the value of a New Zealand home is halved and the other half of that value is invested in a world-leading local company, New Zealand would be much better.

Herald’s technical article emphasizes the need to rebalance the entire New Zealand economy. This requires major changes in several respects.

First, New Zealand home prices should ideally fall significantly (may be triggered by rising interest rates). As home prices fall, mortgages go down and people have more money available for Kiwi Saver.

Next, we will mandate KiwiSaver and build a substantial pool of local capital. The main value needs to move from residential to commercial.

Finally, we need to change our attitude.

The average kiwi should be eager to have half the wealth in his home. Half of the dilapidated savings.

As it makes significant new local capital available, New Zealand businesses need to broaden their horizons and begin to think more than immediately profit from the latest tech startups.

We strongly recommend New Zealand’s commercial ownership, not offshore ownership, as we need to change as a country.

If we continue-certainly encourage our best commercial opportunities to sell abroad, and if we don’t fund and hold many of our technology and business sectors, our grandchildren will be in their own country. There is a risk of becoming the poor.

David Schnauer is an economics scholar and a retired lawyer. His free book, Covid, Catalyst for Change, is available at rethinkingpolicynz.com.

