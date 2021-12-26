What to Buy with an Opened Apple Gift Card





Apple Gift Cards have always been a popular gift for Christmas and other holidays. If you opened one this year, we’ve put together a list of 23 ways to use it. It contains all the ideas for what you can buy in the US for less than $ 100.

Keep in mind that Apple offered two separate gift cards, including an Apple Store gift card for in-store products and an iTunes gift card for purchasing content such as apps, games, TV shows, and movies. give me. These gift cards were then integrated into an all-in-one Apple Gift Card labeled “All Apple Gift Cards” on the packaging.

To redeem your Apple Gift Card on your iPhone or iPad, open the App Store, tap the photo in the upper right corner, and then[ギフトカードまたはコードを利用]Tap.

What to Buy with an Apple Gift Card 1. Apple Polishing Cloth ($ 19)

Clean your iPhone and other devices with Apple’s polishing cloth, which has been like a meme since it was released in October 2021. 2.2 meter Lightning-USB-C cable ($ 29)

With Apple’s very long 2-meter Lightning-USB-C cable, you can comfortably charge your iPhone even when the power outlet is a bit out of reach. 3. AirTag ($ 29)

Track your belongings using Apple’s Item Tracker, which is integrated with the Find My app on your iPhone. Four packs are also available for $ 99. 4. Twelve South AirFly Pro ($ 54.95)

With Twelve South’s AirFly Pro accessory, you can use your AirPods or Beats wireless headphones with your in-flight entertainment system. Simply plug your AirFly Pro into the headphone jack on your plane and watch it on your AirPods. 5. Apple Watch Band ($ 49 +)

Do you have an Apple Watch? Enjoy a new band with dozens of options to choose from, including a custom-fit solo loop. 6. iPhone case ($ 29.95 +)

Do you have an iPhone? Leave yourself to a new case with dozens of options to choose from, including those from third-party brands like OtterBox. 7. Spider-Man: Pre-order for Noway Home ($ 19.99)

Spider-Man: Noway Home is currently being played exclusively in theaters, but for those who want to wait to watch a movie at home, you can pre-order it from Apple’s TV app for $ 19.99 so you can watch it anytime. Increasingly, movies will be available on demand. You will not be charged until you download the movie. 8. MagSafe Charger ($ 39)

Apple’s MagSafe Charger is magnetically mounted on the back of the iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model and can be charged wirelessly at speeds of up to 15W. 9. MagSafe Wallet ($ 59)

Apple’s Leather MagSafe Wallet magnetically attaches to the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model and can store up to three credit cards or IDs. The latest version of the MagSafe wallet also supports Find My, so you can track the location of your wallet if you lose it. 10. MagSafe Battery Pack ($ 99)

Apple’s MagSafe Battery Pack is magnetically mounted on the back of your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 model to extend battery life on the go. 11. Subscribe to Disney +

Use your Apple Gift Card to spend your balance on your Disney + subscription from the Disney + app on the App Store. 12. Subscribe to YouTube Premium

Use your Apple Gift Card to spend your balance on your YouTube Premium subscription from the YouTube app on the App Store. 13. Belkin 2-in-1 MagSafe Charging Stand ($ 99.95)

Available in black or white, Belkin’s BOOST CHARGEPRO 2-in-1 Wireless Charger Stand with MagSafe incorporates a MagSafe charger for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models and a Qi wireless charging base for AirPods. 14. Beats Flex ($ 49.99)

With a W1 chip that can be easily paired with an Apple device, Beats Flex is an entry-level wireless headphone with a cord between each earphone. 15. Save with an annual Apple Music subscription

With an Apple Gift Card, you can spend the rest on your annual Apple Music subscription for $ 99.99 a year, saving nearly $ 20 a year compared to paying $ 9.99 a month. iPhone[設定]In the app,[名前]>[サブスクリプション]>[AppleMusic]Switch from a monthly subscription to an annual subscription with. 16. Save on Apple One

With an Apple Gift Card and the rest for Apple One, you can subscribe to multiple Apple services at a discounted price. 17. Embermag ($ 99.95)

Designed for homes and offices, the temperature-controlled Ember Mug keeps coffee and other beverages warm for up to 1.5 hours. The iPhone and Apple Watch companion app allows you to set the exact drinking temperature for hot drinks, track caffeine consumption, and save your favorite drink presets. 18. Logitech Crayon ($ 69.95)

Available in gray or orange, Logitech Crayon is a more affordable alternative to Apple Pencil for drawing on compatible iPad models. 19. HomePod mini ($ 99)

Released in October 2020, the HomePod mini is Apple’s small Siri-enabled smart speaker for listening to music and controlling HomeKit accessories. HomePod mini is available in white, space gray, yellow, orange, and blue. 20. iCloud storage

Use your Apple Gift Card to use the rest for additional iCloud storage. It starts at 50GB for $ 0.99 per month. 21. Nanoleaf Essentials A19 Light Bulb ($ 19.95)

Nanoleaf’s smart color-changing LED bulbs are compatible with HomeKit and can be controlled by Siri. Three packs are also available for $ 49.95. 22. HidrateSpark 3 Smart Water Bottle ($ 59.95)

Equipped with the included iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch apps, the Bluetooth-enabled HidrateSpark 3 smart water bottle tracks water consumption and glows when it’s time to drink to improve water intake. It will help. 23. von Holtzhausen Watch Band Portfolio ($ 99.95)

Are you an Apple Watch band enthusiast? Organize your band collection with the von Holtzhausen Watch Band Portfolio, a leather carrying case.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/26/what-to-buy-with-apple-gift-card/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos