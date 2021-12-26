The best AirPods feature to try on the first day





AirPods and AirPods Pro are some of the most popular Christmas gifts of the year, and this year was no exception. With aggressive selling prices and ample supply, many today have unpacked AirPods or AirPods Pro. Here are some of the best tips, tricks, and features to get you started with your new AirPods.

Give your AirPods a name

The most basic way to personalize your AirPods or AirPods Pro is to give it a custom name. After pairing your AirPods with your iPhone or iPad, here’s how to do this:

Open settings[Bluetooth]Tap AirPods in the list of devices and next to the device[i]Tap[名前]Tap and enter a name of your choice Ear Tip Fit Test

AirPods Pro has unique options for choosing the best tip size for your ears. To access this feature[設定],[Bluetooth]Go to next to AirPods[i]Tap. Look for the “EarTipFitTest” option. When you do this, AirPods Pro tests the seals provided by the chip of your choice and offers suggestions on whether to switch between a larger chip and a smaller chip.

This feature is exclusive to AirPods Pro because the box contains a set of three different chip sizes. AirPods feature a one-size-fits-all design, but if you’re having trouble fixing them to your ears, you can buy an aftermarket earhook.

Customize controls

You can always use the controls on your paired iPhone to manage your AirPods, but AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all also have built-in control options.

For AirPods, you can double-tap either AirPod. By default, this will pause playback. To customize this behavior:

Open Settings Tap Bluetooth and tap i next to AirPods Find AirPods in the list of devices and tap “i” next to the device

Now you can customize the double-tap gesture to call Siri, play / pause, and skip to the next or previous track. You can also turn off the double tap feature altogether.

Whereas standard AirPods require tapping the sides for playback control, AirPods Pro has a “force sensor” that allows you to perform common tasks by pressing the sides of your earphones. To access these controls[設定],[Bluetooth]Go to next to AirPods[i]Tap.[設定]Now you can customize the press-and-hold gesture to switch between noise cancellation and transparency, or call Siri.

The default controls for AirPods Pro are:

Press once to play, pause, or answer the phone. Press twice to skip forward. Press three times to skip backwards. Press and hold to switch between active noise canceling mode and transparent mode.

Other AirPods settings include pressing speed, adjusting press and hold duration, and enabling noise cancellation for one AirPod.

Want to know how to change the volume on your AirPods or AirPods Pro? Unfortunately, to do this, you’ll need to use Siri or the volume button on your connected iPhone, iPad, or Mac. There are no custom EQ controls available.

Finally, the side of the AirPods Max has a digital crown for adjusting volume and playback.

Turn to adjust volume Press once to play, pause, or answer the phone Press twice to skip forward Press three times to skip backward Press and hold for Siri

AirPods Max also includes a dedicated noise control button that you can press to switch between active noise cancel mode and transparency mode. Again, you can customize these controls by going to the Settings app and selecting AirPods Max from the Bluetooth menu.

Find my integration

I just unwrap my new AirPods, so the last thing I want to do is misplace or lose it. Thankfully, there’s a Find My AirPods feature to prevent that. It’s not as robust as the Find My iPhone feature, but it’s very useful for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max users.

To use the Find My AirPods feature, you need to connect your AirPods to your iPhone via Bluetooth. This means that if your AirPods are too far away, you won’t get the full feature set, but Apple can help you keep track of your AirPods as much as possible.

To access the Find My AirPods feature, go to the Find My app on your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.Then at the bottom[デバイス]Tap the menu. In that device list, your AirPods should be listed alongside other devices.

Tap AirPods to see the location of your AirPods (or the last reported location) and the ability to play the sound.

If your AirPods aren’t far enough to connect to your iPhone via Bluetooth, you’ll see the last known location on the map. Also, when you play a sound, you will see a sound pending message. This means you’ll be notified when your AirPods are reconnected to the paired device.

However, while Find My AirPods are useful, they are not a panacea for losing AirPods. There are many situations where Find My AirPods won’t work, so don’t count on it too much. That said, this feature got a big update with the introduction of iOS 15 this year.

read more:

Spatial audio

Spatial Audio for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max basically brings surround sound to AirPods. According to Apple, this feature uses directional audio filters to play sound virtually anywhere in space, creating an immersive sound experience. This ensures that the surround channels are in the correct position as you turn your head or move your device.

To enable Spatial Audio on your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max, follow these steps:

Open Settings Tap Bluetooth Make sure AirPods Pro or AirPods Max are connected and tap i next to them Scroll down to find the SpatialAudio toggle

To find content that supports Spatial Audio, check out Dolby Atmos content on Hulu, the Apple TV app, and Disney +.

AirBuddy for Mac

If you’re using AirPods on your iPhone or iPad, the integration is virtually perfect. It has sophisticated animations, automatic pairing and device switching, and quick access to controls and battery life information. On a Mac, the experience isn’t that impressive.

AirBuddy is a 9to5Mac Gui Rambo app that gives you quick access to the Mac menu bar for AirPods and other Bluetooth devices, as well as impressive animations.

View status when your AirPods Pro or other Apple and Beats headsets are near MacConnect, and change the AirPods Pro’s listening mode with a single swipe on the trackpad. You can see the status bar menu of iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, other Mac running AirBuddy 2 at a glance. You can use the status bar menu or keyboard shortcuts to quickly connect to your AirPods and switch between listening modes.

AirBuddy can be downloaded here for $ 9.99.

Announce messages and announce notifications on Siri

AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max all also support the ability to announce messages in Siri. With this feature enabled, Siri can speak automatically and conveniently as soon as an incoming message arrives. You can then dictate the response and Siri will send it.

To enable Announce messages on Siri, which is disabled by default, follow these steps:

Open the Settings app Select Siri and Search Find announcement messages Toggle

By default, when you reply to a message, Siri will read you what you’ve heard.[確認なしで返信]You can further streamline this by enabling the setting. You can also enable Notification Announcements to announce non-message notifications.

Automatic device switching

One of the new features in iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and macOS Big Sur is the automatic device switching feature for AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. This feature is designed to be useful, but in many cases it can actually get in the way.

The idea of ​​the auto-switch feature is that when you start playing content on another Apple device, your AirPods connection will automatically switch at the same time. You can enable or disable this feature on your iPhone and iPad by following these steps:

Open settings[Bluetooth]Tap Make sure your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max are connected and next to them[i]Tap[このiPhone / iPadに接続]Tap Settings[自動からこのiPhone / iPadに最後に接続したとき]Change to

On Mac[システム環境設定]Open and[Bluetooth]Select, select AirPods from the device list,[オプション]You can find this setting by clicking. here,[このMacに接続]settings[自動]from[このMacに最後に接続したとき]Can be changed to.

Changing the setting to “Last Connected” means that your AirPods will only connect to the device if they were previously connected to the same device.

Audio sharing

This feature allows you to connect multiple pairs of AirPods to your iPhone or iPad. This means that you can hear the same things as others. This is especially useful in situations like watching a movie or TV show together.

Here’s how to start audio sharing:

Tap the AirPlay icon in Control Center, the lock screen, or the app you’re listening to.[音声を共有]Tap. Bring other AirPods or beats close to your iPhone or iPad When you see another pair of headphones on your screen,[オーディオAirPodsアクセサリの共有]Tap

Qi charger

The perfect complement to your AirPods or AirPods Pro with a wireless charging case is the Qi Wireless Charger.

One common way to personalize your AirPods is to use a case for your charging case. The options for standard AirPods and AirPods with wireless charging cases are:

AirPods Pro case

Looking for AirPods Max accessories? Check out our complete guide here.

