How to import bookmarks into Google Chrome





Did you switch to Google Chrome from another web browser? Or maybe you’ve moved from using Chrome on one device to migrating to another? In any case, it’s a good idea to import your old bookmarks into Chrome. I’ll show you how.

What you need to know about how to import bookmarks in Chrome

The desktop version of Chrome allows you to import bookmarks directly from most major web browsers such as Firefox, Edge, Safari and Internet Explorer. However, the browser must be installed on the device at the time of import for this method to work. If you’re using a different browser, or if you have the browser installed on another device, manually export your bookmarks to an HTML file and then import that HTML file into Chrome (discussed below). increase).

If you’re using Chrome on your iPhone, iPad, or Android, you don’t have the option to import bookmarks. Instead, you can add bookmarks to Chrome on your desktop and then sync those bookmarks with Chrome on your phone or tablet. This is explained below.

If you already have bookmarks in Chrome, the imported bookmarks will appear in a new folder called “Imported”. If the bookmark bar is empty, the imported bookmarks will be displayed directly in that bar.

Add bookmarks from other Chrome web browsers

Use this method to retrieve bookmarks directly from other web browsers installed in Chrome.

Start by launching Chrome on your desktop. Click the three dots in the upper right corner of Chrome.

In the menu of 3 dots,[ブックマーク]>[ブックマークと設定のインポート]Choose.

The Import Bookmarks and Settings window is displayed. Now use the drop-down menu to select the browser to import the bookmarks. Enable the “Favorites / Bookmarks” option for the list.

Then click Import.

Chrome imports bookmarks from the web browser of your choice. When this is complete, a success message will be displayed on the screen. Click Finish in this box to close the box.

And your favorite bookmarked sites are now available in your new web browser. fun!

Import bookmarks from HTML files to Chrome

Another way to import bookmarks into Chrome is to use an HTML file. If you exported your bookmarks to an HTML file from your web browser, use this method to add the file to Chrome.

First, open Chrome on your desktop. Click the three dots in the upper right corner of Chrome.

In the menu of 3 dots,[ブックマーク]>[ブックマークと設定のインポート]Click.

In the Bookmarks & Settings window, click the drop-down menu and select Bookmark HTML File. Then click Select File.

In the window that opens, navigate to the folder where you saved the bookmark HTML file. Double-click the file to import it into Chrome.

Chrome imports the bookmarks available in the selected HTML file. A success message is displayed on the screen. To close this message[完了]Click.

You should now be able to access all previously bookmarked sites in Chrome.

Import bookmarks into mobile Chrome

Bookmarks cannot be imported on iPhone, iPad, and Android Chrome, so add them to your desktop version of Chrome or another mobile device before syncing. In both cases, make sure you’re using the same Google account in Chrome.

To sync your bookmarks, launch Chrome on your smartphone. Tap the three dots in the upper right corner of Chrome.

Tap “Settings” in the 3-dot menu.

Select Sync on the Settings page.

To sync all Google account details, including bookmarks,[すべて同期]Enable the option. If you only want to sync bookmarks, disable Sync All and enable Bookmarks.

Once the sync is complete, Chrome on your phone will display all your Chrome Desktop bookmarks. Quickly access your favorite sites.

Want to recover accidentally deleted bookmarks in Chrome or Firefox? There is an easy way to do that.

