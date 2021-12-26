Celcom uses Google Workspace to increase the digital productivity of your business





The latest version of Celcom’s tools and services aimed at helping companies digitize Launched Design Thinking Labs for Workplace Transformation for Corporate Customers

Celcom Axiata Berhad (Celcom) has partnered with Google to provide Google Workspace, Google’s productivity and collaboration platform, to bring new hybrid future jobs to organizations of all sizes in Malaysia. ..

In a statement, the telco said the offering was the latest addition to an existing set of digital tools and services built to further drive the digitization of local businesses.

Idham Nawawi (pictured right), CEO of Celcom Axiata Berhad, is driving a digital transformation of the business with a large number of users who are particularly knowledgeable and accustomed to digital through a collaboration with Google for a telephone company. He said he would extend his reach to the organization. For Google’s easy-to-use application.

“All organizations, regardless of size or sector, need to adopt digital transformation to stay competitive and resilient. Therefore, Celcom is an innovative tool that is perfect for the needs of local businesses. We strive to provide solutions. “

Google Workspace integrates messaging, meetings, documents, and tasks. All of this is built with trusted Google security and the cloud. It provides custom email for your business and includes collaboration tools such as Gmail, calendars, meets, chat, drives, documents, spreadsheets, slides, forms and sites.

Workspace helps employees and their employers prepare for the future by giving them flexibility not only when and where they work, but also how and what tools they use.

Ruma Balasubramanian (pictured left), Managing Director of Southeast Asia at Google Cloud, said:

“The pandemic has radically changed the world of work. With Celcom, you’re revolutionary in enhancing your digital collaboration and productivity needs, whether you’re back in the office, working from home, or connecting. We can provide companies with flexible and secure tools. At the forefront with customers.

Celcom and Google offer local businesses in all segments in a variety of packages, including the Google Workspace Business Starter package.

Celcom and Google Cloud will also launch a design thinking lab for workplace transformation to help customers discover current business process challenges and discover new opportunities to innovate and realize their ideas.

Coordinated for enterprise customers who want to build a roadmap for long-term innovation, these sessions address the immediate requirement to help enterprises transform the way they work and deliver maximum value and impact to their businesses. Helps to do.

Click here for more information on the Google Workspace packages offered by Celcom.

