BoI looks to innovation, high tech for new strategies





BoI Secretary-General Duangjai Asawachintachit

The Board of Investment (BoI) of Pakistan will revise Thailand’s Strategic Investment Promotion Plan to keep up with the latest domestic and global trends.

The new strategic investment plan is expected to take effect in early 2023, after the current eight-year plan expires in December 2022.

The current plan was initially planned for seven years from 2015 to 2021. On 20 December, the BoI Board approved the extension of the plan for one year until 31 December 2022.

According to BoI Secretary-General Duangjai Asawachintachit, various global investment trends are changing, including greenhouse gas emission requirements, technological evolution, and the impact of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Other trends of increasing importance include R & D, biotechnology, circular, green (BCG) economic development, medical and S-curve industries.

She said the BoI needs to improve Thailand’s investment policy in order to be more competitive and adapt to the actual investment situation.

Recent investment applications are used as guidelines for new strategic investment promotion plans, Duangjai said.

“In the last few years, we’ve found that there are many investment applications that demand incentives, but the business has been outside the investment promotion category of BoI,” she said.

According to Duangjai, the new strategic plan aims to upgrade Thailand from a high technology perspective, with a focus primarily on the R & D, BCG economic model, medical and wellness sector, and S-curve industry.

“The agency will continue to promote the new S-shaped industry, which is the government’s priority policy for adapting Thai manufacturing to more advanced technologies,” he said.

“Because it is a key factor in upgrading innovation, our policy of promoting R & D will continue.”

In an ongoing effort to strengthen Thailand’s position as a community medical hub, the Board approves the status of the Investment Promotion Zone of the Yothi Medical Innovation District, a new National Innovation Agency initiative in downtown Bangkok. did.

The district aims to strengthen Thailand’s internationally recognized medical capacity in terms of personnel, knowledge and technology.

The initiative will facilitate collaboration between institutions and the private sector to develop profound technologies and attract healthcare start-ups and innovations in promising areas such as telemedicine and precision medicine, BoI said. ..

The area consists of 7 hospitals with a total of 7,000 beds, 6 medical schools and 4,600 medical staff.

According to BoI, this new measure will allow companies to invest in the target sector for an additional five years of 50% corporate income tax if they work with local educational and research institutions to develop human resources associated with deep technology. You can get a tax reduction.

The Board has also granted the status of the Science and Technology Park to the entire campus of the Asian Institute of Technology (AIT) and to the dedicated area of ​​the Thai Institute of Scientific and Technological Research (TISTR).

Founded in 1959, AIT is a regional graduate institution offering master’s and doctoral programs and research facilities in several technical disciplines.

TISTR was founded in 1963 to conduct scientific and technological research and strengthen the competitiveness of the nation.

Eligible investments in AIT and TISTR have special incentives such as corporate income tax discounts.

Duangjai said BoI plans to complete its 2021 investment application in February next year.

The board feels bright about this year’s investment outlook, she said, predicting that the application will reach THB 600 billion by the end of the year and approach its value in 2019.

