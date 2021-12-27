Rapid digitization drives B2Be commerce during a pandemic





Mumbai: Riding the digital wave, B2Be commerce companies have almost doubled their books since the pandemic.

Capital-rich B2B e-commerce players win the market with the help of raw material-deficient companies as traditional supply chains servicing Indian companies are depleted within Covid’s limits. Did. Companies such as Bizongo, Udaan, Medikabazaar, Moglix, Ofbusiness and Inframarket have seen 100-300% increase in order volume and revenue since April 2020.

These companies have also shown considerable investment interest from institutional investors with high praise. In 2021, B2B e-commerce players raised a record $ 2 billion in 60 rounds, according to data provided by Tracxn.

“Growth in B2Be commerce impacts the economy as a whole, ensuring it reduces inefficiencies and improves the quality and price of everyone in the value chain,” said Unicorn B2B Platform. Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar said. Staples, fruits and vegetables, FMCG, electronics, lifestyle products.

According to Bizongo founders Aniket Deb and Sachin Agrawal, the traditional supply chain was disrupted when the Covid blockade was imposed.

“The lack of digital options to operate the supply chain is a big problem. Raw materials are often sourced from multiple vendors, fragmented players, and even SMEs. Ad hoc processes in traditional supply chains. There are a lot of … players like us, companies are in the supply chain. ”

During the pandemic, access to capital and financing became very difficult, offering new and greater opportunities for B2Be commerce companies.

“This has improved the product margins of these B2B players and made them more profitable with high return on equity,” said Avendus Capital’s ED and co-head (digital), who has helped several B2B companies. And technology), Panjaj Naik said. Raise funds.

Bizongo, Moglix, Udaan, OfBusiness, Ninjakart and Zetwerk are one of the companies that raised a lot of money from institutional investors this year. Just last week, OfBusiness, an industrial goods and services procurement platform, raised $ 325 million from private equity investors.

“India’s B2Be commerce market is one of the fastest growing markets in the world and is expected to exceed $ 1 trillion by 2024,” invested in several Indian B2B platforms. Said John Curtius, a partner at Tiger Global. “In the last two years, the adoption of a platform-driven digital and automated supply chain ecosystem has been key to the business growth of manufacturers, traders, dealers, wholesalers and retailers. This expansion of digital adoption is a B2B startup. ”

However, Curtius quickly points out that the limited digital adoption in remote areas and many MSMEs can pose challenges for the industry. “Also, a slow recovery after Covid and a long-term economic slowdown similar to what plagued the pre-Covid economy could adversely hinder the outlook for the sector,” he said in an email exchange. I told ET.

Pankaj Makkar, MD of Bertelsmann India Investments, believes that India’s B2B e-commerce market is two to three times larger than the business-to-business (B2C) market. “This helps B2B companies scale up at a much faster pace,” he said.

“Usually, margins for B2B e-commerce players should be lower than for direct trading consumer businesses, which can be offset by large numbers of repeat orders. Private label launches are these. Another option players have … The B2B sector will continue to show the interest of investors. ”

Indian B2Be commerce players can be divided into 3-4 ways. Some focus on multiple product categories (or sectors), but many focus on one or two sectors. Something like Udaan and Bizongo serve several sectors. However, Infra.market (supplier of construction and construction materials), Medikabazaar (supplier of medical / healthcare products), Moglix (industrial products), or Zetwerk (manufacturing and heavy industry) accommodates a narrower segment.

Vibeck Tiwali, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Medica Bazaar, said: “Currently, we manage the entire supply chain of several large hospital chains across the country. Clients include small elderly housing, independent hospitals and clinics. We also acquire customers from small cities. We are starting, “he added.

B2B e-commerce operations are different from B2C players such as Amazon and Flipkart. Consider the case of Moglix. Moglix sells products in low to very high prices, often reaching hundreds of thousands of rupees per unit. The required amount can also vary from a few grams to a few tonnages. Most of these delivery locations are far from the manufacturing floor or factory.

GMV is one indicator, but when considering B2B business, customer retention, supply chain strength, digital and funding infrastructure are more important, says Rahul Garg, founder and CEO of Moglix. .. You can see that the penetration of technology is deepening. At B2B, customers are looking for a full stack solution that includes funding options. It’s important to remember that for every B2C transaction, there are 6-10 B2B transactions in the background. ”

