Exynos chips could be the centerpiece of another upcoming device from Google

Google’s first smartphone processor, Tensor, is based on the Exynos processor. Used on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. If you believe in the new report, you can see Internet search giants repeat the same strategy with chipsets on one of their upcoming devices.

According to a new report from 9To5Google, the “Rohan” codename and some references to the Exynos chipset were found in the Wear OS 3 code. Rohan is the codename for Google’s upcoming Pixel-branded smartwatch and is said to have the next-generation Google Assistant experience.

Similar to how Google customized the Exynos chipset with its own ISP (Image Signal Processor) and TPU (Tensor Processing Unit) for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, the company has several chipsets like the Exynos W920. You may use your own bit of. Such customizations can help AI processing on your device and make the Google Assistant’s response faster and more accurate.

Some Wear OS 3 features and UI design (except One UI Watch) have been leaked from Google’s emulator. It offers a new watch face, a simple list format for the app drawer, a gradient design for the buttons, a pill-shaped UI for accessing media playback controls, and a new UI for customizing the watch face. It is also said to have a four-color light curve for the Google Assistant.

Because Google and Samsung work so closely together on Wear OS 3, the Pixel smartwatch can use the Exynos W920 processor as-is or a customized version.

