Android Basics: 10 settings to disable immediately on your phone





Smartphones know you very well and in some cases know too much. Certain features and settings are enabled by default on Android, so we recommend disabling them now.

As a warning, simply disabling some settings on your Android phone won’t immediately return you to the location of the day you purchased it. That said, it may improve your daily experience and give you a little extra control in areas you didn’t know you had something.

Be sure to enable the developer options before jumping into this list. Otherwise, you’ll have a hard time trying to find each setting and feature.[設定]>[端末情報]>[ビルド番号]Go to. Tap 7 times and enter your PIN or pattern to access the amazing world of additional phone features.

Limit background processes

If you have an old phone or a modest phone with a small amount of RAM, you can limit or disable the standard background process limits. This may not have an immediate impact on your first day’s everyday experience, but it’s useful to go further and limit the number of concurrent background apps that stay stationary at any given time. You can see that there is.

[設定]>[開発者向けオプション]>[バックグラウンドプロセス制限]Go to. From here, you can set the process limit between 0 and 4. This means that you can experiment to find the right settings for you and your device.

Wi-Fi + Bluetooth scan

Another possible way to reduce battery usage is to disable Wi-Fi and Bluetooth scanning on your Android phone. Simply put, these features mean that your phone can scan your Wi-Fi network and Bluetooth devices even if both settings are disabled to improve location and GPS accuracy. ..

Both settings are in the same location on Android on Pixel, so it’s not difficult to disable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi scanning at the same time. To do this[設定]>[場所]>[Wi-Fiスキャン]and[設定]>[場所]>[Bluetoothスキャン]Go to and switch these options to “off”.

Google location history

Your Android phone and Google Maps can track your travel history, and you may not want it to happen automatically while some people simply don’t care. This is associated with your account and is used to provide more personalized results on your map, and also provides better recommendations based on where you go. It’s a trade-off you have to decide to make willingly.

Here are some useful options. You can disable this feature altogether, or you can set it to automatically delete the location history after a preset period of exactly 3 to 36 months. To adjust or disable the default settings for Google Location History on your Android device[設定]>[ロケーション]>[位置情報サービス]>[Googleロケーション履歴]>[Googleアカウントにログイン]Open.

This will result in[アクティビティコントロール]The page opens[ロケーション履歴]To turn it off completely or scroll down[自動削除オプションを選択]Select and[より古いアクティビティを自動削除]Drop-down menu for 3, 18, or 36 months.

Limit the use of background data

Apps on Android devices may access mobile data and Wi-Fi connections to refresh feeds in the background and save time loading before reopening. However, hundreds of apps can do this on your phone, so if you have a limited plan, you can increase your data usage by a large amount.

This allows you to pause or limit notifications on your phone, but you can adjust this on a per-app basis, so only the apps you select will be affected. There are several ways to enable or disable the use of background data for apps installed on your phone. The simplest and easiest to understand is[設定]>[アプリ]>[データを調整するアプリを選択],[設定]>[モバイルデータとWi-Fi]>[バックグラウンドデータ]Open in that order and go to the app in question.

To access this menu and get the latest information on the amount of data used on your Pixel smartphone,[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[インターネット]>[オペレーター以外のデータ使用量]>[アプリの選択]>[バックグラウンドデータ]Go to.

Disable all sensors

Being able to quickly disable (or enable) many hardware sensors on your Android smartphone with a single tap is not only convenient, but also useful for privacy concerns. This toggle is not available just outside the gate and immediately blocks hardware sensors such as cameras, microphones, GPS, accelerometers and compasses.

First make sure the developer option is enabled, then[設定]>[システム]>[開発者向けオプション]>[開発者向けタイルのクイック設定]>[センサーオフ]You need to move to. You may need to add a toggle to your notification shade. this is,[編集]You can do this by finding the button and dragging it into the view.

Enabling this switched block will block access to the sensors mentioned above. This means that opening the camera app can crash or close automatically, indicating that this hardware sensor is actively blocked.

Usage and diagnosis

To help improve the Android OS, you may not be aware that certain diagnostics and usage information is shared with Google in the event of a problem, app crash, or slowdown. Please note that this information is completely anonymous and is usually only related to battery level, widespread usage of the app, network and Bluetooth connection quality, etc.

Therefore, we recommend disabling these additional settings on Android. This is because there are many other people who provide that information. To disable usage and diagnostic information[設定]>[Google]Open and open the 3 dot menu in the upper right>[使用法と診断]>[オフ]Tap.

Opt out of ad personalization

Search or banner ads appear on nearly 2 million websites that use Google’s advertising platform, regardless of whether you’re logged into your Android smartphone with your Google account. These ads are tailored to your interests and commonly used search terms in an attempt to make your ad more relevant. Of course, you may not want to see such ads. At Google, it’s very easy to disable and adjust these ad settings on your Android phone.

To adjust[設定]>[Google]>[広告]>[Googleアカウント]>[データとプライバシー]>[広告設定]>[広告のカスタマイズ]Open. This panel shows all the information that Google has collected from the data provided to create your ad profile based on your account. If your account requires non-personalized ads, switch this setting to “off”.

Accurate location tracking

Position tracking is both good and bad at the same time. Good because you get better directions and local information. It’s bad because your privacy has been compromised. You may need some location tracking capabilities, but we cannot provide the exact location for a particular app or service.

Fortunately, Google offers the ability to disable accurate location tracking on a per-app basis. If you have a smartphone that has been updated to Android 12, you will see a pop-up showing the difference when you run the app for the first time, allowing you to choose your favorite smartphone. This does not apply to apps that already allow access to the correct location.

If you want to revoke that authority[設定]>[場所]>[アプリの場所のアクセス許可]> Select the apps you have allowed access to>[正確な場所を使用]Open. This can cause problems with certain apps such as satnav and ride-hailing service apps such as Uber, but most other applications work fine. If you prefer, you can also revoke your app’s location access from here.

Instant app

You may not have heard of “instant apps” even after being announced at I / O in 2016. The idea is as simple as wanting to do something online, such as paying for a pizza through a delivery service. You don’t need to download the full version of the Android app to access the most important payment and delivery features, you can use certain parts without installing the APK.

It didn’t really work as Google wanted, but some developers are using instant apps as a discovery method when searching using search. for that reason,[設定]>[アプリ]>[デフォルトのアプリ]>[リンクを開く]>[インスタントアプリ]It is recommended to go to and disable this.

Confidential notification

The lock screen blocks users from accessing the device using biometric data, PINs, or passcodes, but it’s not entirely reliable because of the way notifications are displayed by default. On Android, you can hide notifications in the same way that iOS handles them. Instead of showing the sender of the message or notification, you can see that the notification is waiting. If you want more peace of mind, you can prevent the notification from appearing completely on the lock screen.

To enable[設定]>[通知]>[機密通知]Proceed to. For Samsung phones:[設定]>[画面のロック]>[通知]>[コンテンツを非表示]..

What are the Android settings to disable immediately on my device?

I want to know which settings to disable as soon as I turn on and set up my Android smartphone. Is there anything that literally has to be done? Let us know in the comments section below.

