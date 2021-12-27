How to add images to Google Forms questions and answers





Are you worried that your Google Forms will look bland and uninteresting? Here’s how to use images to make your Google Forms stand out:

Google Forms allows users to add images to spice up forms such as online surveys, quizzes, and surveys.

There are several ways to work with images in Google Forms. The two main ways to use images are to add images to the question or answer options for multiple-choice or checkbox-style questions.

Here’s how to add an image to a Google Forms question and answer:

How to add an image to a Google Forms question

You don’t have to limit Google Forms to text only. Using images when asking questions makes the form a more versatile and self-scoring approach.

First, open a Google Form, start a new form, and enter your question. When you have finished all the questions, select one of them and click the image icon on the right.

Here you have 6 options: Upload, Camera, By URL, Photos, Google Drive, Google Image Search. Choose the option that best suits your image.

In this example, suppose you select Google Image Search to get the images. Simply enter the required image category and you’ll see the available options.

Select one of the options and it’s at the bottom right of the display[挿入]Click. It’s there. Here’s how to add an image to a Google Forms question.

When you insert the image, you will see a menu of three dots in the upper left corner. This menu has options for arranging, modifying, deleting images, and adding captions to images. You can adjust it as needed.

How to add an image to a Google Forms answer

You can also use the image as an answer to a question you raise in a Google Form. Here’s how to add an image to your Google Forms answer:

First, make sure you have entered the question and answer options. After this, hover your cursor over the answer and click the image icon that appears on the right.

The process here is the same as adding an image to a Google Forms question. Choose which of the six options is best for you and use it to select and insert the desired image.

When the image appears in the answer, you will see a small X mark in the upper right corner. You can use this to delete an image when you no longer need it.

And that’s how you can image your Google Forms answer. Now all you have to do is repeat the steps for the next answer.

Adding images to Google Forms is very easy

After reading this guide, you’ll have everything you need to add images to your Google Forms questions and answers.

Therefore, do not limit the form to text only. Get rid of boring and boring forms by adding amazing images with the simple steps above.

David Perry

