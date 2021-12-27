Year of China’s crackdown: first party, then business | business and economy





The 2021 crackdown on Chinese private companies has wiped out more than $ 1 trillion from the market value of the largest companies in some countries.

Beijing tightened its economy as authorities emphasized the importance of prioritizing quality growth that benefits the general public over maximizing gross domestic product.

Common prosperity promotes targeted sectors, from real estate and education to technology and entertainment, boosting stock prices for household names such as Alibaba Group, Tencent Holdings, Didi Chuxing Technology Co and New Oriental Education and Technology Group. Suppress the individual. The influence of big companies such as Jack Ma and Pony Horse.

Due to the crackdown, many companies and investors are nervous about the future of China’s growth and innovation.

For businesses, this means their job is no longer making money, but contributing to social goods, Trivium China analyst Trey McArver told Al Jazeera. If companies are not seen doing so, they will face swift regulatory action.

Kyle Jaros, an associate professor of global affairs at the University of Notre Dame, told the Chinese Communist Party to Al Jazeera that political parties could determine the terms of their business.

This shrinks people such as Alibaba Jack Ma, forces them to show obedience to the private sector as well as Tencents Pony Ma and Xiaomis Lei Jun, and political parties have the right to set both technical standards and moral parameters for their business. It shows that it is. Activity, Jaros said.

Beijing’s three redline policies seek to curb excessive real estate borrowing [File: Udo Weitz/EPA]

real estate

In August 2020, Beijing introduced three redline policies to prevent over-leveraged private developers from getting new loans.

Based on the rationale that housing is for living, not speculation, this policy aimed to cool the rapidly expanding real estate market over the last decade amid rampant speculative purchases.

Lending restraint is cited as a major contributor to the liquidity crisis that caused two of China’s largest private developers, Evergrande Group and Kaisa, to default on lending. In October, a new regulation banned small cities in China from building skyscrapers over 250 meters.

Regulatory crackdowns are part of a broader paradigm shift in Beijing’s commitment to its economic policies and operations, Shezadkaji, managing director of China Beige Book International, told Al Jazeera.

This includes admitting that China’s old debt-fueled, investment-heavy growth model has gone astray.

High tech company

In November 2020, Chinese regulators suspended the $ 37 billion initial public offering by Jack Mas Ant Group.

Beijing has said it has suspended the largest IPO in history to protect investors, but many analysts believe that mass public criticism of China’s financial regulators and state-owned banks has triggered the move. There is.

Andrew Collier, founder and managing director of Orient Capital Research, told The New York Times that it could help protect state-owned banks that paid Ant Group fees and increase credit at the expense of customer profitability. He said he had sex.

In my personal view, banks were looking for excuses to get this into the bud and give them enough time to speed up their online operations, Collier said.

In February of this year, Beijing announced a new antitrust rule for high-tech companies. These included measures to prevent businesses from using algorithms that encourage users to spend too much or in a way that is offensive to public order and morals. Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are one of the leading technology companies fined for monopolistic competition practices.

In April, regulators fined Alibaba $ 2.8 billion in antitrust violations and ordered Ant Group to reorganize under the supervision of a central bank in China.

Beijing has also announced its disapproval of tech companies seeking a foreign IPO. In July, a few days after Didi, a ride-hailing giant, launched a $ 4.4 billion IPO in the United States, Chinese regulators banned its app store.

The new rules require companies with data on more than one million users to seek regulatory approval before listing abroad and allow regulators to block listings for national security reasons. ..

In August, Beijing banned children under the age of 18 from playing video games for more than three hours each week to prevent game addiction.

In September, Beijing banned cryptocurrency trading and mining. Banks, institutions and online payment companies were banned from doing transactions with cryptocurrencies, and fund managers were banned from investing in cryptocurrencies as assets.

The Chinese government has also built its own state-supported cloud system that competes with Alibaba, Huawei and Tencent in the private sector. Tianjin has asked local government-managed companies to move their data from private businesses to a government-sponsored cloud.

The new paradigm, especially when it comes to data, prioritizes national security concerns and draws more and more attention to socio-economic trends such as inequality that can cause instability and threaten party control, Kaji said. Said.

Beijing has ordered a private tutoring company not to teach courses already offered at school. [File: Tingshu Wang/Reuters]

Tutor

In July, China announced restrictions on private education aimed at relieving pressure on children and reducing the cost burden of parental tutoring.

Beijing has ordered a private tutoring company to register as a non-profit organization and refrain from offering courses already taught at school.

In addition, overseas funding and weekend / holiday classes are also prohibited. The crackdown has overturned the $ 120 billion industry, and China’s largest tutoring company, New Oriental Education and Technology, has confirmed that the market value of US-listed stocks has fallen by $ 7.4 billion.

entertainment

In August, Beijing advised broadcasters not to work with entertainers who have an incorrect political position and a feminine style, in order to curb what authorities describe as a chaotic celebrity fandom. I ordered. Beijing also regulated the sale of fan products to controversial performers and banned the publication of popular lists on online platforms.

Road ahead

The promotion of common prosperity may mean that in the long run, China will move from archetypal capitalism to a more consumption-driven economy aimed at promoting socialist values. .. The period of bohemian economic expansion may be over, but analysts believe that adaptable businesses will succeed.

McCarber predicts that while most social benefit companies, such as those providing healthcare and education, will find a favorable business environment, those that support the development of core technologies will also work. increase.

According to McCarber, successful businessmen in China have always understood that their business thrives when it is in line with broader policy initiatives.

That continues to be true. Businessmen move away from the sectors that Beijing considers unproductive and pivot towards Beijing-supported sectors such as environmental protection and advanced manufacturing.

Kaji said innovation is guided by party priorities.

He said companies in the state’s priority sectors, such as high-tech manufacturing, where China is trying to reduce its dependence on foreign countries, will thrive.

However, in a difficult environment, some companies may need to postpone expansion or look for opportunities elsewhere.

Jaros said that some companies may determine that a more disciplined regulatory environment and greater pressure to pursue the social and political missions assigned by political parties will affect their profits. He said. As a result, we may limit the scope of innovation, reduce or redirect investment, and in some cases look for more open markets outside of China.

