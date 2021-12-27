Google needs to merge Google Maps and Waze to create an omnipotent navigation app





So Google has two separate navigation apps, both available for Android, iPhone, Android Auto and CarPlay.

Undoubtedly, it doesn’t make much sense to invest in two similar navigation solutions at the same time, while Google seems unwilling to change this. Both Google Maps and Waze are regularly updated with major improvements, so it’s not now, and certainly not soon.

First of all, it is important to know the biggest difference between the two.

Waze is clearly an application for drivers trying to defeat the nightmarish traffic of the city. Based on the crowdsourcing engine, Waze is intended for drivers only and can find out where speed traps, potholes, roadkills, accidents, and other hazards are when the driver approaches the reported location.

Google Maps, on the other hand, is more than just a navigation app, it’s a more advanced platform. It’s not just a navigation feature, it’s a world where users can access business information, determine how crowded a particular location is, and comfortably explore a particular location on their couch. The leading mapping service.

But when it comes to navigation features, Google Maps and Waze have already copied each other’s features. For example, Google Maps now shows the location of accidents imported from Waze to make ETA more accurate for users. Waze was recently updated at EV charging station locations across the United States. This is a feature that has been used in Google Maps for several years now.

It makes sense that Google Maps and Waze are offered as separate apps for a variety of reasons, especially because they have their own user base. But on the other hand, if Google Maps and Waze are to be offered as one, there is one significant improvement. It’s a user experience.

For many, the basic navigation features bundled with Google Maps are just what you need because you’re not necessarily interested in Waze’s social components and don’t want to send reports. Google Maps can also help them avoid traffic jams and accidents, and even allow users to submit reports on basic things like speed traps anyway.

Except for the crowdsourcing part, Waze has little to do and Google Maps can’t. And there’s no doubt that Google can easily integrate Waze into an all-in-one application with almost every feature.

In many respects, Google Maps is already the omnipotent navigation solution we all need, so simply integrating Waze’s crowdsourcing engine to improve the driving experience made another app almost useful overnight. Can be eliminated.

In fact, many already consider Waze to be a redundant product. Especially when it comes to new generation features, it is believed that Google Maps will always be the priority. Therefore, there is little reason to stick to Waze, except for the crowdsourcing engine, which obviously makes such a big difference.

We all know if Google will integrate Google Maps with Waze at some point in the next few years, but for now we’ve provided two separate navigation apps, clearly supporting one of them. It doesn’t make much sense to do it. The good thing is that Apple finally looks ready to adopt Google Maps. So, at some point, Google will revisit its long-term plans for navigation software.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.autoevolution.com/news/google-should-just-merge-google-maps-and-waze-create-an-almighty-navigation-app-177510.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

