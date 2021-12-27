iPhone users can now use Google Fit to measure their heart and breathing rate





Google Fit for iOS allows iPhone users to measure their heart rate and respiratory rate using their smartphone’s camera.

Apple iPhone users will be able to measure their heart rate and breathing rate using Google Fit for iOS. After the world was hit by the Covid-19 pandemic, people realized the need to track their vitals more than ever. Since then, there has been an increasing demand for devices that can measure vital health signs such as body temperature, blood oxygen saturation, heart rate, and respiratory rate. Gadgets such as the Apple Watch Series 7 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 can track such vitals, but smartphones have caught up again.

It may sound unusual to use your smartphone’s camera to measure your heart rate, but this technology has been around for quite some time. Earlier this year, Alphabet-owned company announced heart rate and respiratory rate tracking capabilities for Google Pixel smartphones through a unique health tracking application called Google Fit. Currently, Google is also releasing features for iOS users. This application uses a smartphone’s camera to provide relative readings using an advanced algorithm that tracks changes in the user’s body.

Using Google Fit (Health Tracking Platform) for iOS, iPhone users can now track their heart and breathing rate. Both iPhone and Pixel devices don’t come with a dedicated health tracking sensor, but Google Fit uses the front and rear cameras of these smartphones to measure heart rate at heart rate per minute. , Respiratory rate is measured by the respiratory rate per second. The process of measuring heart rate and respiratory rate with a smartphone camera involves advanced algorithms that observe subtle changes in the feed coming from the camera sensor.

How does Google Fit for iOS measure heart rate and breathing rate?

Apple iPhone users can measure their heart rate via the Google Fit application by keeping their fingertips on the rear camera. Place your finger firmly on the camera sensor for accurate reading. The Google Fit application detects subtle changes in the color of your finger as blood flows and gives a reading accordingly. The application also has the option to turn on the flash if the measurement is being made in a poorly lit environment. Google Fit can take up to 30 seconds to measure a user’s heart rate. The user can then save the readings to the application, much like the Apple Watch.

Similarly, iPhone users can also measure their breathing rate using new features in Google Fit. To measure your breathing rate on your iPhone, you need a smartphone self-camera. To check the respiratory rate, the user needs to keep the front camera of the iPhone in a position where the torso is clearly visible. The application then measures the respiratory rate by tracking chest movements while the user is breathing. Again, users are advised to measure their respiratory rate in a bright environment. Otherwise, it may affect the accuracy of the measurements.

Users understand that heart rate and respiratory rate measurements made through the smartphone’s camera sensor are not 100% more accurate or less accurate than other devices such as the Apple Watch Series 7. is needed. Medical equipment). Unlike other third-party applications, the Google Fit for iOS health monitoring feature does not require an active data connection. As a result, Apple iPhone users can track vitals anytime, anywhere and store measurements on their devices.

