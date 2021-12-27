CoinSwitch Kuber Reboots as Wealth Tech Startup: CEO





Coinswitch Kuber, India’s largest cryptocurrency unicorn, diversifies into wealthtech startups dealing with Indian and U.S. equities, trusts, deposits and fixed income to provide multiple investment tools to more than 15 million users It’s a schedule.

In short, Coinswitch wants to be a one-stop shop for investing in everything, says Ashish Singhal, CEO of the company.

“We use cryptocurrencies as the foundation of our company to assist our users in their investment journey. The needs of our young users have evolved over time, and cryptocurrencies are in the high-risk, high-paying asset class. To the extent that we are diversifying our investment, “Shinhal said.

So does the crypto platform mitigate the risk of its business model in the face of regulatory uncertainty?

However, Singhal said cryptocurrencies are still central to their operations, even if they create a basket of investment opportunities for their users.

“Our users have risk capital in their cryptocurrencies, but they also have another packet of investment revenue. We want to help our users across the asset class,” he said. ..

“ETtech is a focused lens that brings the world of high-tech business and dynamic startups in India to life.”

Kunal Bahl, Co-founder and CEO of Snapdeal

“I read ETtech for a detailed story about a tech company.”

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and CEO of Oyo

“I read ETtech every day to understand trends and the larger Indian technology space.”

Deepinder Goyal, Co-founder and CEO of Zomato

He emphasized that Coinswitch Kuber will continue to be a cryptocurrency-first company.

“Our property is tied to the code. When the code dies, we die,” Shinharu said.

In October, the crypto asset platform finished a $ 260 million Series C funding round with a $ 1.9 billion valuation from Andreessen Horowitz (a16z), Coinbase Ventures, and existing investors such as Sequoia Capital India and Tiger Global. did.

According to Shinharu, less than 1% of Indians invest beyond fixed deposits due to lack of financial knowledge and proper pre-purchase and post-purchase support.

“Coinswitch is trying to solve that problem. We want to help our users access different asset classes, educate them about the investment process and make money in a safe environment,” he said. ..

The trading platform is also developing a range of crypto products, some of which will be available in the next quarter.

The government is developing cryptographic legislation, but the complex nature of cryptographic exchange can delay regulation.

The company is also considering playing in the NFT (Non-Fungible Token) market, but in a slightly different way.

“I don’t think NFTs are probably the right investment tool, but it’s a great tool for creators and the community. We’re looking at the right use cases to help create great properties in India,” Singhal said. increase.

In the future, the company may also delve into the development of blockchain platforms.

“So we definitely consider Ethereum, Matic, Solana, and other blockchains … the idea is very innovative and provides Indian users with the same set of features as US users. , Building a product in India for global use, “he said.

The company doesn’t own cryptocurrencies or its own books, but it’s just a matching platform, “Singhal said.

Coinswitch Kuber currently has about 400 employees, but the company is actively hiring and plans to hire 1,500 to 2,000 employees in the next few years. “Every three months it feels like a new stage in the company,” he said.

Coinswitch started operations in India in June 2020 and is now the number one cryptocurrency platform in India. “This is the most innovative company to win,” Shinharu said.

“We need to reach the break-even point by the end of this year and we’ll be profitable next year,” he added.

According to Shinharu, the government is spending time developing a comprehensive set of rules for the industry, which has both positive and negative implications for the industry.

“We obviously don’t want to make a hasty decision. This is a complex industry that is evolving day by day, and we don’t want to be in a situation where innovation is hampered by hasty arbitrage. But we are also very important to issue these decisions, as regulation helps new entrepreneurs build new crypto companies, “said Co-Chair of the Blockchain and Crypto Assets Council (BACC). One Singhal said.

So when does the industry expect governments to develop regulations?

“I’m hoping that something will come out during the budget session. It’s an evolving space, so it could be a step-by-step approach rather than a whole set of regulations being released at once. There is sex, “he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/tech/technology/coinswitch-kuber-to-reboot-as-wealth-tech-startup-ceo/articleshow/88511122.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos