A bug in Google Maps completely prevents useful features from working





Google Maps has a location sharing feature that allows you to share your location with others. The user can set a time limit to shut down this peak at the current location after the set time period has been reached. Alternatively, the user can decide to make this information available by selecting “Until you turn off” the setting to share the current location.

A bug is interfering with the location sharing feature of Google Maps

However, there seems to be a problem, and some Google Maps users on the app’s support page said[オフにするまで]I’m complaining that I can no longer select options. This bug prevents Google Maps users from continuing to monitor their location until they turn off the location sharing feature.

Loes Frank, a member of the Google Maps support page, wrote: I shared my location with my boyfriend without a time limit, but suddenly it stopped working. “

Loes went on to say, “I still share my location with my family without a time limit, but I can’t with my boyfriend, and I can’t with new people. How can I fix this? In other words, she still has the option to keep sharing her location until it’s done, but complains that pressing it doesn’t work. Google Platinum Product Expert tried to blame the problem for the lack of verification of Loes. This prevents Google from knowing her age and “cannot use features such as enabling location history and browsing the Google Timeline. These features are only available to the following users: Has been confirmed to meet the minimum age requirement. “However, another Google Maps user said,” This is also happening to me. It has already been confirmed because there is no option to verify the account. On a family phone, the expert quickly proved wrong. You’ll see the option “Until you turn it off.” Do you have any ideas, Google? “

Another post on the Google Maps support page said, “My Fianx phone has been sharing a location with me for years and remains on on my phone, but his location sharing is. It is set to “Until you turn it off”. When he approaches the map of his house, the place is cut off, but when neither of us touches it, he can see mine. The location sharing feature is a useful tool for anyone who wants to track while traveling, in case a situation arises that requires help.

Anyone who complains about this issue states that Google Maps works perfectly on the device and that location sharing issues are the only issues that are occurring in navigation and mapping apps. The problem started earlier this month, and at this point some people think the bug was introduced by a recent software update. Whatever the cause of this issue, the “until turn off” option doesn’t seem to work for certain contacts.

Google continues to develop maps while continuing to evolve the app, which was launched as an application aimed at moving users from point “A” to point “B” safely and as quickly as possible. In addition to the navigation part of the app that warns of delays, accidents, speed traps, tolls, and speed limits, Google Maps now allows you to find places to eat, places to see, hotels to stay, and famous landmarks. became. When you get to “B”

