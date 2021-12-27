LG Display demonstrates spatial innovation through transparent OLED with CES2022





LG Display is preparing to take off the latest concept “OLED shelf” to modernize the family life. It combines two transparent OLED displays up and down to seamlessly blend into the living room decoration and add elegance. Hanging from a wall shelf. The innovative OLED shelves are ideal for displaying TV shows and gallery paintings while running in Always on Display mode. In addition, the transparent OLED display demonstrates the ability to transform the interior of a home into a modern living space.

LG Display will also announce the “Shopping Management Showcase,” a transparent OLED display mounted inside a wooden display stand. This will renew your offline shopping experience. Perfect for luxury department stores, the Shopping Managing Showcase can display eye-catching visual content on the screen and harmonize with the products behind it to attract the attention of shoppers and enhance the atmosphere of the place.

Another example of LG Display redefining the shopping experience is a “show window” consisting of four 55-inch transparent OLED displays. The distinctive shop windows maximize the advertising potential of window displays by providing a more unique and informative shopping experience.

As for offices, LG Display will showcase “smart windows” specially designed for future offices. By applying this transparent OLED technology to conference room windows, advanced smart windows can be transformed into vast screens for video conferences, presentations, and entertainment without compromising the open view of regular glass windows. Helps professional teams maximize their productivity. It also saves space by eliminating the need for large TVs and monitors, giving the workplace a sense of openness.

LG Display is the only company in the world that boasts the unique technology of large transparent OLED displays. The company commercialized a 40% transparent 55-inch transparent OLED display in 2019, and since then, the company’s vast and versatile transparent OLED display has been applied to various spaces outside the house such as shopping malls, museums and subways. It has been.

Transparent OLED technology takes advantage of OLED’s completely unique self-luminous properties in several ways. Transparent OLED displays are widely used in a variety of industries due to their slim design, high transparency and light weight.

The global transparent OLED display market has continued to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 116% over the last decade, reaching a total of approximately US $ 2.7, according to a recent study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), a leading global consulting firm. It is predicted that. $ 1 billion by 2025 and $ 10 billion by 2030.

Lee Hyun Woo, Senior Vice President of LG Display and Head of Life Display Business Group, said:

