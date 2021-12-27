Google asks 5G Pixel 6 users to help test connection bug fixes





December 26, 2021 16:44

Google asks anyone complaining about Pixel 6 connectivity issues to test possible solutions

Almost a week ago, we talked about a solution that helped Pixel 6 users solve their smartphone problems. Installing the latest Google Carrier Services beta update from the Google Play store fixed the bug, and Google seems to be testing a similar fix, but it’s not accurate. According to Reddit users (via 9to5Google), users who have complained to Google about this issue received a message from the company.

Google hopes to help Pixel 6 users with connectivity issues test possible fixes

In the message, Google said, “Thank you for providing the bug report and additional information. Our engineers have identified a solution. We made changes to our smartphone to see if the problem improved. I would like to.”

Google needs its own IMEI that belongs to the mobile phone. To find that information on your Pixel[設定]>[端末情報]>[IMEI]Go to. The company adds, “Understanding cellular coverage in your area is important for this study.” As a result, Google wants to know a “general description” of the user’s location when the phone loses connectivity.

Google is looking for information about intersections and whether the user was in an office building, home, or outdoors when the phone lost connection. However, the company points out that accurate information is not needed.

Using the IMEI information provided to Google, the company will send users targeted updates for their carrier settings. This is not an OTA update and carriers can push targeted updates in the background. As you can see on iOS, Apple defines it as follows: “Updated carrier settings allow carrier providers to update their carrier network and related settings to improve cellular network connectivity and performance. Updated carrier settings allow new features such as 5G and Wi-Fi calling. You can also add support for. “.”

[設定]>[ネットワークとインターネット]>[インターネット]>[選択]You can see which version of Carrier Services you are using by going to. [the settings gear next to] Carrier name> Carrier setting version. A Reddit user in the UK has stated that even after receiving the update, his Pixel 6 model is still “fully unusable at home.” Others who tried to update the beta update for the Google Carrier service also noticed that it didn’t work.

In Europe, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro users have connected to carrier setting version 48, and an update introduced versions 4921-12-20 to these phones.

One Pixel4a5G user tried something else posted on Reddit. This new attempted fix requires the user to turn off adaptive connections, clear all service-related caches, and restart the phone. “This solved my 4a5G problem,” he writes. Unfortunately, it didn’t work for others who tried exactly the same thing. Google has a backlog of issues that need to be fixed Google includes issues that made ghost calls to random people Fixes for some issues have already been provided, but there are many bugs to fix. The extruded one tried to improve the in-display fingerprint scanner, which is lagging behind in the two Pixel 6 models.

I’m not sure if it was done to save money, but Google has adopted an optical fingerprint reader instead of ultrasound. Some have said that biometric readers have improved after the update, but for many, lagging fingerprint readers are still the main point of device deterioration.

Now is the time to get a Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro

Another bug that may have been fixed in the December update is the cause of Magic Eraser disappearing on the phone. Ironically, this app allows users to remove unwanted people and things from their photos. The app itself is not expected to disappear.

Recently, Pixel 6 users have discovered an issue where the accelerometer does not work and the smartphone cannot rotate in the proper orientation. If Google catches up with the backlog in question, the phone should work. This is exactly what happened on previous Pixel models, including the Pixel 2 XL for this writer, which was purchased in August 2018, 10 months after its release, with no bugs left on the phone. Hmm.

