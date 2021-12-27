Predicted commercial technology success in OR, Knox





Carolyn Klaus | Special to Oak Ridge

Mike Pauls, director of technology transfer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is optimistic that some of the successes of the next generation of commercialization will be based on the invention of ORNL and other regional innovations. He also believes that there are several new and successful technology companies in eastern Tennessee.

In a recent virtual talk with Friends of ORNL, he said: Two of the four next-generation companies I have chosen are headquartered in Knoxville and the third is based in Oak Ridge. “

In addition, he said, there are “two programs for entrepreneurs who want to participate in ORNL” in the area.

UltraSafe Nuclear Corp., a Seattle-based global company, recently opened an office in Oak Ridge specializing in nuclear fuel and material mass production technology. With offices in Canada, South Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, Ultra Safe Nuclear develops design technologies for micromodular reactors (also known as “fission batteries”) and nuclear fuel, materials, and future small power reactors. I am.

“The company has licensed fuel and 3D printing technology from ORNL for small modular reactors,” says Paulus. “As the world shifts its focus to low-carbon or non-carbon energy production, solid-state base loads are needed and this technology looks very promising, so there is a nuclear reactor location.”

Base load power supplies continuously generate power at a constant rate on the grid to always meet the minimum demand.

General Graphene, a Knoxville company licensed for ORNL process technology, is developing ways to produce large area, low cost graphene. Graphene is a layer of carbon atoms with a thickness of one atom arranged in a hexagonal grid of chicken wires. It is believed that this material can be used to improve anticorrosion coatings and paints, sensors, electronics, flexible displays, solar panels, DNA sequencing technology, and drug delivery.

“Graphene in general has formed a strategic partnership and raised $ 35 million,” Paulus said. “This makes graphene more cost-effective than anyone else in the world. We are starting to see prospects really interested. We are excited to have this company in Knoxville.”

A Knoxville company called Prisma Renewable Composites develops “green” lignin-based products based on technology licensed from ORNL and the University of Tennessee.

“The company is ready to launch the first commercial product called BioLANTM as an alternative to ABS plastic,” Paulus said. “There is a desire for biological materials that extract carbon from the atmosphere rather than pushing it into the atmosphere.”

BioLANTM is derived from tree and grass cell walls and waste from the paper industry, while ABS plastics are made from petroleum-derived chemicals acrylonitrile, butadiene, and styrene. ABS thermoplastic is a tough and hard material widely used in automobile bumpers, motorcycle helmets, golf clubs, musical instruments, automobile parts, pipe fittings, electronic housings, lego parts and other toys.

The out-of-state company Pauls is listed on is Solid Power Inc, an ongoing $ 1.2 billion initial public offering in Colorado invested by Ford and BMW. is. Solid Power is licensed from ORNL for lithium-sulfur materials for use in rechargeable solid lithium-ion batteries. Such batteries with sulfide solid electrolytes may be in high demand from electric vehicle manufacturers. Reason: It is believed to be safer, more stable, more robust, cheaper and longer lasting than today’s lithium-ion batteries with flammable liquid electrolytes.

Lithium-sulfur batteries “may improve battery power, operating temperature, manufacturability, and cost of electric vehicles,” he said. There is a huge market for competitive all-solid-state batteries for electric vehicles. “

Innovation Crossroads and the new Techstars Accelerator are two regional programs for entrepreneurs interested in engaging with ORNL, UT, and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

Through the Innovation Crossroads, ORNL and TVA have sponsored several groups of innovators. Selected participants will be awarded a two-year fellowship with scholarships and benefits through the Oak Ridge Institute for Science Education. They may have access to ORNL through a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement. They are connected and trained with mentors.

“This program helps early-stage companies leverage their technology,” said Paulus, admitting that “Oak Ridge needs more incubator space.”

In June 2021, ORNL, TVA, and UT announced the new Techstars Industries of the Future Accelerator for 2022. Techstars is a global network that supports the success of entrepreneurs.

According to a press release, the new Oak Ridge-Knoxville-based program “is committed to helping and advancing world-class startups focused on emerging technologies.” They include artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum information science, 5G / advanced wireless technology, biotechnology, and clean energy technology. This is the first Techstars accelerator program based in Tennessee and the Department of Energy National Laboratory.

“There are 44 Techstars accelerators in the United States, and 67 graduates have a market capitalization of over $ 100 million,” said Paulus, adding the Oak Ridge-Knoxville Accelerator Program to 10 participating companies. On the other hand, it will start on January 24, 2022.

“We invite people to an intensive three-month program to help them build a business model and prepare to raise money,” he added. “We connect them to capital and mentors and help them get a start to a successful business.”

