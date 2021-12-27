See the evolution of Google Chromecast





Chromecast was the first successful TV-to-smart TV converter on the global market, with dozens of options available ever since. The first generation of Google accessories was launched in 2013, but over the years, the company has provided consumers with other, more powerful editions.

Technology has become easier to access in recent years, including Brazil, but not everyone can buy a smart TV. As a result, Google devices are a great and simple option for enjoying internet connections and streaming services such as Netflix, Prime Video, Globoplay and YouTube.

Meet Google Chromecasts of all generations

Since the launch of the first Chromecast, Google has been testing new technologies and offers five more models, some of which are still on the market. There are also specific options for songs only.

See each model below and its key features.

Chromecast-1st Generation (July 24, 2013)

Chromecast de 1 gerao

The first generation Chromecast offers up to 1080p Full HD quality, 512 MB RAM, 2 GB internal storage, HDMI input, and 802.11 b / g / n standard Wi-Fi connectivity. Power is supplied by a USB cable and can be plugged into a wall outlet or input to the TV itself.

After placing the dongle on the TV, the user needs to connect the smartphone or tablet to Chromecast and mirror the content they want to display on the TV. The first launch took place in 2013, but the device just arrived in Brazil in 2014 anyway, and after the launch of Chromecast 2, the first generation was discontinued.

Chromecast-2nd Generation (September 29, 2015)

Chromecast de 2 gerao

Two years after the first release, on September 29, 2015, Google released a second-generation Chromecast. This has made some improvements to the original device. Among them, users can connect to networks up to 5GHz with 802.11ac standard and watch content at 60fps with 720p or 1080p quality at 30fps.

Another update was the HDMI extender cable built into Chromecast 2. This is because the first model came with a different extender. The device was launched in Brazil in 2016, but was discontinued in 2018 with the launch of the third generation.

Chromecast Audio (September 29, 2015)

Chromecast Audio provides USB for power, with P2 input as an audio plug instead of HDMI input. Unlike all other brand dongles, Chromecast Audio was specially released to turn stereo into a smart device.

Chromecast Audio

In other words, your old speaker could turn into a device that plays YouTube Music, Spotify and other streaming services. Unfortunately, this device was unsuccessful worldwide and was discontinued in 2019.

Chromecast Ultra (November 6, 2016)

Chromecast Ultra was the only next-generation dongle capable of delivering video quality in 4K, supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision, as well as more powerful components. Unfortunately, this model was discontinued in 2019 and was not officially launched in Brazil.

Chromecast-3rd Generation (October 10, 2018)

3rd Generation Chromecast

The design of this device remains rounded and compact, yet has a thinner feel. The hardware is similar to Chromecast 2, but with a maximum resolution of 60 fps and 1080p, with native support for the Google Assistant. This means that users can execute voice commands using their Android smartphone or Google Home device.

The third generation of Chromecast was officially launched in Brazil in 2019. This product is currently available in stores for a price of approximately R $ 199.

Chromecast with Google TV (September 30, 2020)

Chromecast with Google TV is the only one in the family that doesn’t need a smartphone or tablet to mirror TV content. Since it works with the Google TV system, the device can be controlled directly by the remote control that comes with the product.

4th Generation Chromecast

In terms of design, the new device retains the minimalist look of other models, but abandons its rounded shape. Image quality is up to 4K at 60fps and supports HDR and Dolby Vision technology.

Chromecast 4 also features voice commands via the Google Assistant, quad-core processor, 2 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, Bluetooth 4.2, and other features of older devices. The HDMI and USB connections remain the same.

Unfortunately, so far, the 4th generation Chromecast has not been released in Brazil. This device can be found on the informal market.

