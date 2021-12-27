The fight with Google’s Joker continued, another app was “removed”





There is another “joker warning” for Android smartphone users. One of the most persistent malware (virus types) found on Android smartphones was detected by another app that has been downloaded over 500,000 times on the Google Play store. Research firm Pradeo recently wrote in a blog post that a mobile application called Color Message infected with Joker malware is now available for download on Google Play and installed by more than 500,000 users. After that, Google removed the app. Android smartphone users should be aware that if Google removes the app from the Google Play store, it will not be able to trap new users. However, users who have already downloaded the app will need to remove the app from their mobile phone. Removing an app from the Play Store by Google does not remove it from more than 500,000 downloaded devices. What is a color message app? The color message app claims to provide users with the ability to jazz up their messages with a variety of customization options. “Make text messages easy, fun and beautiful. Quickly customize your theme. The color message application has a unique technology that helps you personalize your default SMS messenger,” said the app before it was removed by Google. Please read the explanation of. Surprisingly, the app has over 1,800 reviews and an average rating of 4 stars. There was also a review called App Scam App. Joker Malware doJoker is one of the most annoying Android malware. Classified as Fleeceware app, it not only steals SMS messages, contact lists and device information, but also allows users to sign up for premium service subscriptions without any knowledge. You can simulate clicks and intercept SMS containing user banking messages. Over the last few years, Joker malware has been found to be hidden in hundreds of apps. These apps are said to use several different methods to circumvent detection, such as standard encryption and custom encryption. In January 2020, Google published a long blog post detailing the three-year-old battle with The Joker Marale. Google first detected the Joker malware in 2017.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/gadgets-news/googles-fight-with-joker-continues-another-app-deleted/articleshow/88514583.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

