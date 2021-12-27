Can’t Google rank your website?Here are some reasons





You have tried all the tricks in the book. I read online posts, watched YouTube tutorials, and formed a new marketing team. Still, your website is a few pages deep in Google search results.

Frustration is understandable. Given that most people don’t go beyond the first page of results, optimizing your website is important for you to raise their ranking.

But simply getting to the first page is not the ultimate goal. The Search Engine Journal reports that 28.5% of people clicked on the first organic search results and then the numbers dropped significantly. (The number of clicks on the 10th spot was only 2.5%.)

Reaching that coveted first page, especially the first spot, is not an overnight process. Many factors contribute to Google’s search algorithms and it takes time to master them. In the meantime, there are some things that can adversely affect your ranking.

You don’t have a blog

When it comes to online marketing, you’ve probably heard the phrase “content is the king.” Well, blogging is one of the best SEO tools for creating great content that attracts readers to your site.

Among the many benefits, regularly updated blogs increase the number of indexed pages on your site, increasing your chances of finding you on a search engine crawler. It also builds trust and authority, increases brand awareness, strengthens customer connections and brings new leads.

According to Hubspot, websites with blogs receive 67% more leads than websites without blogs. A good blog post can continue to generate leads even years after it’s published.

So if you don’t have a blog, you need to start thinking about content. However, it is very strategic to avoid the large issues caused by improper blogging that can lead to content duplication, pagination issues, zombie pages, inefficient crawl budgets, etc. Must be.

Excessively dependent on keywords

Once upon a time, SEO was primarily determined by the use of keywords, leading to a practice called “keyword abuse.” This was where people would load keywords into meta tags, content, or anchor text to get the benefits of unjustified rankings.

Publishing content that corresponds to the intent, meaning, or concept of a query about a keyword is much more important than including a single word or phrase.

There is duplicate content on your website

Duplicate content is content that appears in multiple locations online. (In this case, the location is a URL, or the full web address of a particular web page.)

Google doesn’t penalize you for duplicate content, but it can negatively impact your ranking in some ways. For example, if multiple pages have the same information, it is difficult for search engines to direct users to relevant search results. This often means that no page receives a prominent place in the results.

Conclusion: We will do our best to create content that is unique to each page in your domain.

You need more backlinks

Google needs to know that your website is reliable, so you need not only good content, but also good backlinks.

Backlinks are links to your site that come from other sites. This tells Google that your site is valuable to your visitors when you have other trusted and trusted sources that link to your product or service. Building authoritative backlinks should be a top priority if you want to increase your search ranking.

As with any SEO tactic, building a backlink requires time and effort. To simplify the process, we recommend hiring an SEO expert to help you build the link.

Your content is not user friendly

Finally, if your website isn’t user-friendly, all of the great SEO tools and tactics around the world won’t help. If you don’t want to discourage customers from spending time on your site because of slow page speeds or confusing layouts, you want to stay there for as long as possible. More importantly, we want them to be involved. In addition to great blog content, optimizing the user experience requires high-quality images, audiovisuals, and other compelling elements.



