Apple is said to be preparing an iPhone without a SIM card slot by September 2022





Earlier this week, rumors from the Brazilian website Blog do iPhone suggest that the iPhone 15 Pro model may not have a physical SIM card slot, at least in some countries and territories, but changes will be made even sooner. There is a possibility.

Image: iFixit

Anonymous Tarekomi has informed MacRumors that Apple has advised major US carriers to prepare for the launch of eSIM-only smartphones by September 2022. iPhone.

As part of the transition, some US carriers are expected to launch some iPhone 13 models without a nano-SIM card in the second quarter of 2022. SIM cards already in the nano-box for iPhone 13 models sold at the Apple Store or Apple.com. Normally, users can activate their cellular plans via eSIM by turning on their iPhone, connecting to a Wi-Fi network, and following the on-screen instructions.

Given the suspected September 2022 deadline, Apple could remove the physical SIM card slot from some iPhone 14 models instead of some of the originally rumored iPhone 15 models, There is nothing definitive at this time.

eSIM is a digital SIM that allows users to activate their cellular plans without using a nano-SIM card. Please note that eSIM services are not available in all countries, so iPhones with SIM card slots may continue to be available in some markets. However, adoption is expanding rapidly, with more than 100 carriers worldwide providing eSIM services, with further support planned for 2022, including Three in the UK and Vodafone in New Zealand.

The iPhone 13 model already supports multiple eSIM profiles, allowing users to digitally subscribe to multiple cellular plans and switch between them. This feature may pave the way for removing SIM card slots in some countries.

Former Apple design chief Jony Ive once envisioned the iPhone to be a “single glass plate.” Removing the SIM card slot is another step towards a seamless design, improving water resistance in the process. Ejecting the slot frees up valuable internal space on your iPhone each time a bit becomes important.

