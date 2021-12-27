Cases, key rings, wallets, etc.





Mara Ekin | Judging

When Apple AirTag went on sale earlier this year, it was a momentary sensation. Like the Tile Mate, it’s basically a small disc that pairs with your iPhone and can be placed in a keychain, wallet, etc. If you run out of tagged items, you can pull out your Apple device and ping the tag to create a boom.

But how can you prevent losing (or damaging) that slim AirTag? From keyrings to AirPods cases to bike mounts, we’ve put together 11 of the best Apple AirTag accessories that are stylish and functional. The items in this guide will help you keep your AirTag safe while at the same time maximizing the potential of your device.

1. Belkin AirTag case with key ring

If you’re just starting out with an AirTag game and want to immerse your toes in the pool, you can’t mistake Belkin’s sophisticated basic twist-and-lock keyring. Available in 4 colors including cool slate blue. The case is classic and chic, so you can’t mistake a key fob for entering the office.

Get Belkin Twist-And-Lock AirTag Case With Key Ring from Amazon for $ 12.99

2. Caseology Vault AirTag Case

One of the first AirTag cases on the market, Caseology’s Vault provides rugged AirTag protection with a convenient carabiner. Clip it to your dog’s collar, luggage, key chain, etc. for easy breathing. You can quickly find the item (or dog). Made from a TPU with a durable sandstone texture, Vault is waterproof and is loved by Amazon buyers who have averaged 4.5 stars with over 2,000 ratings.

Get Caseology Vault AirTag Holder from Amazon from $ 12.99

3. AirTag Hermès keychain

If you want to put your AirTag on a fashionable item, such as a Rolls-Royski set or a Birkin bag, you’ll need a pretty nice AirTag holder so that the overall effect isn’t cheap. Fortunately, Apple thought about it and partnered with designer Hermès to create a line of premium AirTag keyrings. Carefully crafted in five colors of small batch leather, the keyring features contrasting saddle stitching and the brand’s famous Clou de Selle signature. As a bonus, the keychain also comes with its own Hermès branded AirTag.

Get an AirTag Hermès Keychain from Apple for $ 349.99

4. Elago R5 Locator AirTag Case

The Apple TV remote is a beautiful feat of sophisticated craftsmanship and design, but it’s small and slippery, so you can always stay deep in the sofa cushions. Elago’s locator case can help solve that problem. The case holds the AirTag inside a layer of silicon, so you’ll never lose its remote. It also protects AirTag from falls and other disasters and makes it look great. Hallelujah.

Get Elago R5 Locator AirTag Case from Amazon for $ 14.99

5. Popov leather AirTag case

If you like the idea of ​​a Hermes holder but don’t want to get a high quality one, you can shine a light on Popov Leather’s AirTag case, which wraps your device in premium Horween leather attached to a lobster claw clip. I can do it. Leather ages over time, making it smoother and more individual. The case is also hand-sewn with thick thread, so it lasts for years and each holder comes with a lifetime warranty.

Get an Apple AirTag Case from Popov Leather for $ 19.20

6. Gadgetech Seat Mount AirTag Holder

A stolen bicycle? Gadgetech is a line of relatively discrete and hidden AirTag mounts for bikes that could help solve this problem. There’s something under the seat, like hovering around a fountain. It is virtually invisible and made of durable nylon. There are also four cable ties for a snug fit to your bike frame.

Get Gadgetech Seat Mount AirTag Holder from Etsy for $ 22

7. NomadAirTag Glasses Strap

Do you always misplace your readers? Are you always digging your shades? Nomad’s AirTag eyeglass straps are especially useful if you spend valuable time every day trying to track specs. The TPU capsule holds the AirTag and also acts as a tensioner in case you want to squeeze your glasses around your head for a run or ride.

Get AirTag Glasses Strap from Nomad for $ 34.95

8. Casetify the AirTag holder

Did the boring owner disappoint you? Caseify asked a horde of designers and artists to come up with a basic round keychain frame spin. The result is dozens of unique and fun options. There are hearts, daisies, dinosaurs, aliens and funny faces. Choose a design that speaks to you and live your life out loud.

Buy AirTag Holder for $ 35 at Caseify

9. Tilixi Dog Collar AirTag Case

If you like the idea of ​​using AirTag to keep your Fido or Miss Meow safe, but don’t think your pet will tolerate anything hanging from your neck, check out this lightweight silicone AirTag holder. It slides snugly on your pet’s collar and sits level with their fur. It comes in many colors, is sweat resistant, durable and waterproof. Let’s face it. If you attach it to your dog, it will break into something.

Get the Tilixi Dog Collar AirTag Case from Amazon for $ 5.99

10. Iqimott AirTag case for Apple AirPods

Have you always misplaced your AirPods? Join the club. A case with a small, useful AirTag embedded in it can help ease that pain. You can take a sigh of relief knowing that you can buy it from Amazon for just under $ 9 and never lose your little white earphones again. The case comes in 12 cute colors. This could be a great step from the boring white case that AirPods come in.

Get an Iqimott AirTag Case for Apple AirPods from Amazon for $ 8.99

11. Hawanik AirTag wallet

Protect your money, cards and IDs from loss or theft with Hawanik’s slim, AirTag-friendly card wallet. It comes in 6 colors and uses RFID blocking technology. Put the AirTag in the built-in case and you’ll always know where your wallet is. Reassurance alone is worth the relatively low cost.

Get Hawaii AirTag Wallet from Amazon for $ 12.99

